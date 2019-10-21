The Democratic candidate that has been in the 2020 presidential race the longest still has among the highest hills to climb to make it to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
However, former U.S. Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., is still confident that he has the right solutions to bring the nation together, provide basic services for all Americans and create jobs through infrastructure programs. He visited with about a dozen Bremer County Democrats on Thursday at Sasquatch Jack’s Hideaway Barroom and Grill in front of about a dozen supporters.
In an interview prior to the event, which can be seen on Waverly Newspapers’ Facebook page, Delaney said his campaign is going well in Iowa, even though a recent Emerson College poll of Iowa Democrats shows him at 0% support, according to FiveThirtyEight.com.
An earlier Des Moines Register/Mediacom/CNN Iowa Poll had Delaney at 1%, well behind leaders Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. (22%), and former Vice President Joe Biden (20%).
“I’ve spent a lot of time in rural Iowa, and I’m talking about bringing opportunities to rural Iowa,” Delaney said. “We’re encouraging entrepreneurship and creating the kind of environment where people can start businesses.
“That’s what rural Iowa really needs. I’m the only one talking about those issues.”
He said whoever becomes president needs to establish policies that addresses those needs, including a national infrastructure program, create incentives for private investors to put their money into those projects and have more contractors locate in communities that are struggling.
He added that some innovations that would help reverse climate change could be located in the Midwest. During a presentation, Delaney suggested installation of carbon capturing devices to help remove excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and moving the captured gas via pipelines that run parallel to current natural gas conduits.
“One of the things that I’m most committed to as president is last year, 80% of the money for start-up businesses were invested in 50 counties in this country out of over 3,000,” he said. “That’s a huge concentration of economic opportunity. One of the things I’m committed to as president is to level that out.”
On health care, most of the field of Democratic candidates have somewhat divergent proposals to try to attain universal coverage with lower costs to the country and beneficiaries.
Some, like Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., subscribe to a Medicare-for-All single-payer system that would reportedly outlaw private insurance, while others, like Biden, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobushar, D-Minn., want to add a public option to the Affordable Care Act.
Delaney’s plan is called BetterCare, which he said is more akin to what is being used in Germany. It would provide a Medicare-like insurance plan to everyone, but still keeps private supplemental or alternative plans available for those who wish to have more.
For the other plans, Delaney likes the fact that the liberal wing wants to have health care coverage as a right, but it goes too far in making private plans illegal. He also said public option plans don’t go far enough.
When pressed further, Delaney said that there are many parts to the current Medicare, currently only available to those 65 and older. There’s a basic plan that enrolls all seniors, but beneficiaries could opt out in favor of Medicare Advantage or instead add a supplemental policy to the government plan.
“That’s what I’m basically proposing in a new program for everyone under the age of 65,” he said. “I’d live Medicare alone.
“They’d get a basic plan, they can just have that, they can opt out of it, get a tax credit and buy their own insurance or turn that tax credit into their company, if their company is giving insurance, or they can buy a supplemental plan. That’s what my model is.”
On the economy, Delaney said that President Donald Trump has been building off of the foundations of what former President Barack Obama built, though with further stimulus by increasing spending and making a huge tax cut. Delaney added that the U.S. economy is more resilient than what any single president would impose.
“Federal policies are only important when there’s a real problem,” he said. “They’re important to create good, long-term investments.
“President Obama was thinking long-term, and President Trump is only thinking short-term. (What Trump has done) will have very little long-term benefits, but really to drive up our deficits.”
His tax policy includes doubling the Earned Income Tax Credit for workers. He said 14 million more taxpayers would be able to get about $1,500 more back in their tax returns.
“This would be transformative for working families,” Delaney said. “That’s the centerpiece of my tax policy. I’d pay for that by getting rid of the preferential capital gains rate and saying that people who invest for a living would pay the same as people who work for a living.”
On the impeachment inquiry of Trump, Delaney believes the House will issue articles of impeachment. As far as the Senate trial, which would follow, he thinks there is a chance of removal, but 20 Republican senators would have to join the 45 Democrats and two independents who caucus with them to vote to remove the president.
A two-thirds vote by the Senate, or 67 currently, is needed to convict any impeached executive or judicial branch officer and eject them from office.
“People thought, ‘no,’ but I think that’s shifting a little bit,” Delaney said. “I think what he did with the Kurds (when Trump ordered the drawback of U.S. troops to allow Turkey to invade Syria), I think that upsets a lot of Republicans.
“I think (acting White House Chief of Staff Mick) Mulvaney’s announcement (on Thursday on how Trump handled Ukraine) really upset a lot of Republicans. I think stupid things he does like having the next (G-7) summit at his (Trump National Dural) golf resort, the Republicans are going to say, ‘Why are we dealing with this?’ You’ll never know what causes people to flip.”
Earlier on Thursday, one of Delaney’s former colleges in Congress, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., who was the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, passed away at age 68. He was a civil rights leader and served in the House representing the Baltimore area.
Delaney called Cummings “an amazing man” and a “deeply good human being.”
“He was a fierce fighter for social justice,” Delaney recalled, “an amazing civil rights activist, a great chairman of the Oversight Committee, but at his core, he was a deeply good and kind man, and it’s just a huge loss to my state, to his city.
“In many ways, he’s become Baltimore’s favorite son, but it’s a huge loss to our nation. He was the kind of leader we needed so desperately in these times. I just think it’s really, really sad. When I woke up (Thursday) morning and I saw that it had happened, I knew he was sick, but I didn’t know he had deteriorated as much as he had in the last few weeks. It was like a gut punch.”
Delaney believes that Cummings’ work on the Oversight Committee, one of three that are currently undertaking the impeachment inquiry of President Trump, will continue.
“They’ll be inspired by his spirit, actually,” Delaney said. “It’s a hole you won’t fill. He was a unique voice and in many ways the conscience — one of the members who really represents the conscience of the House.”