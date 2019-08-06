Former Congressman John Delaney, D-Md., a candidate for president of the United States, will hold a meet-and-greet at Sasquatch Jack’s Hideaway Bar and Grill, 118 10th St. SW, in Waverly.
He will meet with supporters and other interested potential caucus goers from 3-4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8. The event is being organized by the Bremer County Democrats.
Delaney, 56, was one of the first candidates to declare his run to challenge President Donald Trump for the 2020 election and is currently one of 22 candidates vying for the Democratic Party nomination.
The Iowa Caucuses will take place Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.