Graveside services for Delores Main Slagle, 93, of Sheffield will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Harlington Cemetery, Waverly, with Pastor Sandy Gobeli of First United Methodist Church, Sheffield presiding. As Delores just celebrated her birthday with family and friends no visitation will be held. Memorials may be sent to 316 N. Seventh St., Sheffield, IA 50475. Retz Funeral Home in Sheffield has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Delores Darlene Pedersen was born March 7, 1928, in Alta, Iowa, a daughter of Lester LeRoy and Gladys (Cone) Pedersen. She passed away at her home in Sheffield, Sunday, August 15, 2021. Delores graduated from Fairview School in Alta. She worked for a time in Omaha, Nebraska, returning to Alta to work in the bank.
On April 16, 1950, Delores was united in marriage with Earl William Main and they started farming. Delores and Earl farmed near Oelwein, Iowa, from 1963-1971, where they milked cows and made many lasting friendships. They sponsored an exchange student from New Zealand and Delores was able to travel to New Zealand to visit Kaye and her family. Many happy memories were created in Oelwein. Later they moved to Waverly where she worked at the Bremer County Auditor’s Office.
Earl passed away in December 1989. Delores married Art Slagle May 23, 1992. They moved to an acreage near Dumont. They showed pony hitches with the family. Delores and Art were able to have time for traveling.
Delores enjoyed her time with children and her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her ponies and dogs.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Belva & Gary Payton, Thornton; Keith & Lissan Hugo Main, Clear Lake; exchange daughter Kaye Johnston and her husband Chris Jennings, their children, Roslyn, Juliet & Campbell and two granddaughters in Christchurch, New Zealand; grandchildren & great grandchildren: Justin Payton, Dylan Rios, Andrew Payton; Daniel & Elisha Payton; Alexis Bray; Grace & Cale Payton; Jacob Main; Chelsey and Alex Hunemuller; Kade, Drake & Hunter; Art’s children: Brenda, Bruce, Jim, Brian, Gary, Berk & Sharon; grandchildren and great and great-great grandchildren. And many friends.
Delores is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, brother Donald Pedersen, grandson Charles Payton, step children Darrel Slagle and Judy Dole and granddaughter Jacqueline Slagle.