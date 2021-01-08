DeLoy Yvonne “Peg” Abbas, formerly of Denver, Iowa, resident of Stockton, California, passed away on January 5, 2021. Peg was born in Naples, South Dakota, on June 3, 1933, the third daughter of Bertha and Bernard Heitland. Peg’s husband Henry Abbas Jr., and her son Richard Abbas welcomed her into heaven. She is also preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ronald Heitland, and her sisters Bernice Johnson and Dorothy Winn. She is survived by her children Jeffrey (Mary) Abbas, of Dorchester, Iowa, Lee Ann (Scott) Knudson, of Oneida, Tennessee, Mary (Tim Whiteside) Scott, of Stockton, California, and Caroline Jermeland, of Tripoli, Iowa. Peg was blessed with five grandchildren; Amanda Willoughby, of Waukon, Iowa, Charles (Jackie) Vinal, of Nashville, Tennessee, Kelley Ann (Johnny Poe) Vinal, also of Nashville, Tennessee, Ella (Nate) Evers, of Hopkins, Minnesota, and Cody Tiefel, of Witchita, Kansas. She loved her great-grandchildren, Nikki Knudson, of Oneida, Tennessee, Zeza and Zayden Willoughby, of Waukon, Iowa, and Dakota Tiefel, of Waterloo, Iowa. She is survived by her brother Donald Heitland, of South Dakota, and her sister Kathryn Holida, of Minnesota.
Longtime resident of Denver, Peg is remembered for her literary contributions and editing skills for the Denver Forum, Waterloo Courier, Waverly Newspapers, Sumner Gazette, Tripoli Leader, and the Des Moines Register, among guest articles in many other newspapers throughout Iowa. She was an active and involved member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ while she lived in Denver, taking on many roles in the Living Faith Parish in Monona during her years there, and as a member of the Mayfair Christian Church in California. As a lifetime member of the Denver American Legion and Auxiliary, she served in the local, area, state, and national positions. Peg was an active participant in helping preserve the Bremer County Poor Farm’s history. She was a fierce proponent of rights and protection for victims of domestic violence, serving for years as an advocate in Bremer County. Her love for the business community was reflected with her inaugural part of the Promote Denver Group. Peg was recognized as a State of Iowa Volunteer of the Year by Governor Terry Branstad in 1996. She was honored by the City of Denver, Iowa, as Grand Marshall of the Denver Harvest Festival in 2014.
Peg was an avid quilter, baker, and candy-maker. Many were blessed throughout her years with her gifts and goodies. She was an expert thrift store and yard/garage sale shopper, teaching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren how to make $1 spend like a $100. She passed along her love for history, knowledge, and thirst to continue to learn to all she encountered. She was involved in local writing groups, book clubs, always ready to share her vast experience and learned wisdom. Peg will be remembered for always reaching out to lend a hand to someone in need, often recognizing the need before it was even voiced. Her volunteering covered a wide gamut, and she touched many lives with her generosity of time and talents.
A service and celebration of life is hoped for in the later spring or early summer when we can all safely gather, where she will be remembered, and gently laid to rest beside her husband Hank and son Richard.