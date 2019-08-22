Hospitals, clinics, doctors’ and dentists’ offices all have at least one thing in common — waiting rooms. Sometimes the wait can seem interminable, especially if you are a young child. Now, waiting may seem a little less never-ending thanks to the ladies of the Alpha Pi chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international association of women educators.
Over the last eight months they have collected close to 200 children’s books for Bremer and Butler waiting areas. On Aug. 3, they came together to label, divide, and distribute the books.
While some of the ladies were busy with the books, others were busy cutting and tying blankets for the Waverly Health Center. The blankets will be distributed to the WHC OB, outpatient surgery, and ambulance and emergency departments.
The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. The Alpha Pi Chapter strives to find service projects that contribute to our local communities, state, and world.