IOWA CITY – Cole Demro is one of the 247 University of Iowa students who are members of the 2020 Hawkeye Marching Band, one of the “top ten college marching bands in the nation,” according to CNN Headline News and one of the Big Ten Conference’s marching bands whose halftime show is “worth the watch,” according to Sports Illustrated.
Demro is from Nashua, and plays the Tenor Saxophone. The 2020-21 school year will be Demro’s fifth with the HMB.
Affectionately known as “Band 140” by its membership, the 2020 HMB has been conducting rehearsals outdoors at its practice field in reduced numbers since arriving on campus in August. However, the marching Hawkeyes aren’t likely to perform at a home game of the football Hawkeyes in 2020. Big Ten Conference policy currently prohibits marching bands, cheerleaders, and dance team members from performing out of concern and respect for COVID-19.
Fans can watch “Virtual Game Day” performances of the HMB by clicking https://hawkeyemarchingband.uiowa.edu/band-140.
The Iowa football team open its 2020 season at Purdue on Saturday. Kirk Ferentz’s squad plays its first home game the following week against Illinois.
As the most visible ensemble in the University of Iowa’s School of Music and the largest student organization on the UI campus, the HMB brings all Hawkeyes together to “Fight for Iowa.” Comprised of students representing more than 50 of the majors offered at Iowa – Demro is majoring in Music Education and Jazz Studies – this time-honored organization combines quality musicianship, Hawkeye spirit, pride and dedication to create its nationally renowned gridiron excitement.
In addition to its 240-plus musicians, performances by the HMB in a non-COVID football season would typically include drum major Michael Janssen, Golden Girl Kylene Spanbauer, and members of the award-winning Iowa Dance Team.
“In a normal year, we gain a significant advantage playing at home in Kinnick and its familiar surroundings with friends, fans, and the Hawkeye Marching Band cheering us on,” says Ferentz.
In addition to its many contributions to the game-day environment inside Kinnick, the HMB always performs pregame concerts in the UI Recreation Building located immediately northwest of Kinnick Stadium. These performances have also been sidelined for the 2020 season.
To learn more about the Hawkeye Marching Band and the UI School of Music, click https://hawkeyemarchingband.uiowa.edu/.