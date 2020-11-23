Kristi Demuth has always had a soft spot for sharing, but this year, the American Family Insurance agent took her compassion for the less fortunate to the next level.
In September, when American Family Insurance started its annual life insurance awareness month, Kristi decided to pledge that with every new policy she writes during that time frame, her insurance business would designate a donation to the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way.
Kristi started at the insurance business 31 years ago. Working at the time for the now defunct C&G Office Products, she was looking for growth opportunities and cold-called an agent in Cedar Falls to inquire about jobs. That manager was so impressed by her initiative that she ended up being hired.
If she could cold call, she would be able to sell insurance, the agent reasoned.
After running her agency out of Charles City for nine years, the Demuth family settled in Waverly.
“The school system really brought us here,” she said. “We wanted to raise our children here and we were right.”
Kristi and her husband, Joel, who at the time owned Fish Electronics, “were right” in their decision in more ways than the obvious education their children received.
Their daughter, Sara, is now a seventh-grade special ed teacher at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School, giving back to the school system that helped mold her.
Their son, Nikolas, named after Kristi’s maiden name, lives in Georgia and works for American Colloid, a manufacturing company that Joel also works for in Shell Rock.
In September, Kristi wrote seven new life insurance policies, and in addition to matching half, she added $10 for every quote she gave.
In total, she ended up writing a check for $2,380 to the local charity for their Warm Wishes program, which supplies local families with clothes and boots for the winter.
Growing up as the youngest of seven children, Kristi learned her work ethic and values from her parents, the late Earl Nikolas and Jeanette, 90.
“My parents were the most giving people I know,” she said. “If they could help someone out, they would do it.”
Jill Krall, the executive director of the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way, said the gift came at the right time.
“This partnership made a BIG impact in our ‘Warm Wishes’ Coat distribution this year,” Krall wrote on the agency’s Facebook page. “COVID has changed a lot of things, but it won’t change the fact that winter is coming! Many local kids now have coats and winter gear needed to face the upcoming season.”