DES MOINES — Young fairgoers pedaled their way to success in the Pedal Power Pull held Aug. 13 at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
In the Pedal Power Pull, kids attempt to pedal a mini tractor 40 feet (a “full pull”), pulling a box weighing 80 pounds for 4-year-olds to 260 pounds for 11-year-olds. In the event of a tie or two full pulls, weight is added and a re-pull is held to determine the winner.
Aiden Demuth finished in third place in the 6-year-old boys division, pulling 34 feet, 6 inches. Carter Cruzer, of Ottumwa, won the division with a full pull.
120 kids participated in the Pedal Power Pull.
Complete results below:
Girls
4-Year-Olds
1) Addison Syfert, Lockridge, 36 feet
2) Kathryn Bolte, Newark, IL, 25 feet, 11 inches
3) Makynzi Bergren, Stanton, 25 feet, 1 inch
5-Year-Olds
1) Reagan Robinson, Tennant, 30 feet, 5 inches
2) Ally Hughey, Treynor, 23 feet, 7 inches
3) Adalyn Schaffer, Ankeny, 22 feet, 1 inch
6-Year-Olds
1) Keslee Sprague, Altoona, 30 feet, 1 inch
2) Emerson Roe, Fremont, 22 feet, 5 inches
3) Sierra Steidler, Littleton, CO, 20 feet, 10 inches
7-Year-Olds
1) Vanessa Anderson, Kiron, Full Pull
2) Kellyn Smith, Mason City, Full Pull
3) Norah Foster, Oskaloosa, 22 feet, 4 inches
8-Year-Olds
1) Sydney Beavers, Collins, 38 feet, 3 inches
2) Brook Mangold, Marengo, 36 feet, 6 inches
3) Callie Scheffler, McKinney, TX, 23 feet
9-Year-Olds
1) Kendra Robinson, Tennant, Full Pull
2) Miranda Gerdes, Lake View, Full Pull
3) Grace Davis, West Des Moines, 33 feet, 4 inches
10-Year-Olds
1) Chloe Sprague, Altoona, Full Pull
2) Destiny Poe, Albia, Full Pull
3) Peyton Whitlatch, Pella, Full Pull
11-Year-Olds
1) Brooklyn Buck, Tennant, Full Pull
2) Ella Waske, Mt. Ayr, Full Pull
3) Ophelia Skaggs, Ottumwa, Full Pull
Boys
4-Year-Olds
1) Jack Scheffler, McKinney, TX, Full Pull
2) West McFarland, Afton, Full Pull
3) Laiye Kitzman, Sully, Full Pull
5-Year-Olds
1) Jarrett Gubbels, Panama, 33 feet
2) Bryant Gubbels, Panama, 31 feet, 9 inches
3) Ryan Hoffman, St. Charles, 25 feet, 9 inches
6-Year-Olds
1) Carter Cruzer, Ottumwa, Full Pull
2) Duke Scheffler, McKinney, TX, 39 feet, 5 inches
3) Aiden Demuth, Waverly, 34 feet, 6 inches
7-Year-Olds
1) Aiden Gubbels, Panama, Full Pull
2) Kyler Schippers, Bussey, Full Pull
3) William McWhirter, Washington, Full Pull
8-Year-Olds
1) Kallen Lowenberg, Hedrick, Full Pull
2) Coyer Spear, Algona, 38 feet, 2 inches
3) Andrew Hoy, Drakesville, 36 feet, 3 inches
9-Year-Olds
1) Ira Hawk, St. Charles, Full Pull
2) Quinn Anderson, Kiron, 39 feet, 7 inches
3) Henry Schroeder, Elma, 35 feet, 5 inches
10-Year-Olds
1) Nolan Smith, Knoxville, Full Pull
2) Cooper Hoey, Belle Plaine, 29 feet, 7 inches
3) Jordan Steidler, Littleton, CO, 15 feet, 7 inches
11-Year-Olds
1) Daniel Poe, Albia, Full Pull
2) Jake Buell, Ankeny, 37 feet, 4 inches
3) Aidan Vens, Des Moines, 23 feet, 3 inches