DES MOINES — Young fairgoers pedaled their way to success in the Pedal Power Pull held Aug. 13 at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.

In the Pedal Power Pull, kids attempt to pedal a mini tractor 40 feet (a “full pull”), pulling a box weighing 80 pounds for 4-year-olds to 260 pounds for 11-year-olds. In the event of a tie or two full pulls, weight is added and a re-pull is held to determine the winner.

Aiden Demuth finished in third place in the 6-year-old boys division, pulling 34 feet, 6 inches. Carter Cruzer, of Ottumwa, won the division with a full pull.

120 kids participated in the Pedal Power Pull.

Complete results below:

Girls

4-Year-Olds

1) Addison Syfert, Lockridge, 36 feet

2) Kathryn Bolte, Newark, IL, 25 feet, 11 inches

3) Makynzi Bergren, Stanton, 25 feet, 1 inch

5-Year-Olds

1) Reagan Robinson, Tennant, 30 feet, 5 inches

2) Ally Hughey, Treynor, 23 feet, 7 inches

3) Adalyn Schaffer, Ankeny, 22 feet, 1 inch

6-Year-Olds

1) Keslee Sprague, Altoona, 30 feet, 1 inch

2) Emerson Roe, Fremont, 22 feet, 5 inches

3) Sierra Steidler, Littleton, CO, 20 feet, 10 inches

7-Year-Olds

1) Vanessa Anderson, Kiron, Full Pull

2) Kellyn Smith, Mason City, Full Pull

3) Norah Foster, Oskaloosa, 22 feet, 4 inches

8-Year-Olds

1) Sydney Beavers, Collins, 38 feet, 3 inches

2) Brook Mangold, Marengo, 36 feet, 6 inches

3) Callie Scheffler, McKinney, TX, 23 feet

9-Year-Olds

1) Kendra Robinson, Tennant, Full Pull

2) Miranda Gerdes, Lake View, Full Pull

3) Grace Davis, West Des Moines, 33 feet, 4 inches

10-Year-Olds

1) Chloe Sprague, Altoona, Full Pull

2) Destiny Poe, Albia, Full Pull

3) Peyton Whitlatch, Pella, Full Pull

11-Year-Olds

1) Brooklyn Buck, Tennant, Full Pull

2) Ella Waske, Mt. Ayr, Full Pull

3) Ophelia Skaggs, Ottumwa, Full Pull

Boys

4-Year-Olds

1) Jack Scheffler, McKinney, TX, Full Pull

2) West McFarland, Afton, Full Pull

3) Laiye Kitzman, Sully, Full Pull

5-Year-Olds

1) Jarrett Gubbels, Panama, 33 feet

2) Bryant Gubbels, Panama, 31 feet, 9 inches

3) Ryan Hoffman, St. Charles, 25 feet, 9 inches

6-Year-Olds

1) Carter Cruzer, Ottumwa, Full Pull

2) Duke Scheffler, McKinney, TX, 39 feet, 5 inches

3) Aiden Demuth, Waverly, 34 feet, 6 inches

7-Year-Olds

1) Aiden Gubbels, Panama, Full Pull

2) Kyler Schippers, Bussey, Full Pull

3) William McWhirter, Washington, Full Pull

8-Year-Olds

1) Kallen Lowenberg, Hedrick, Full Pull

2) Coyer Spear, Algona, 38 feet, 2 inches

3) Andrew Hoy, Drakesville, 36 feet, 3 inches

9-Year-Olds

1) Ira Hawk, St. Charles, Full Pull

2) Quinn Anderson, Kiron, 39 feet, 7 inches

3) Henry Schroeder, Elma, 35 feet, 5 inches

10-Year-Olds

1) Nolan Smith, Knoxville, Full Pull

2) Cooper Hoey, Belle Plaine, 29 feet, 7 inches

3) Jordan Steidler, Littleton, CO, 15 feet, 7 inches

11-Year-Olds

1) Daniel Poe, Albia, Full Pull

2) Jake Buell, Ankeny, 37 feet, 4 inches

3) Aidan Vens, Des Moines, 23 feet, 3 inches

