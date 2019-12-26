QUINCY, Ill. — Quincy University hosted its first-ever Winter Commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14 beginning at 10:30 a.m. in Quincy University’s Connie Niemann Center for Music.
The 2019 graduating class is comprised of 30 undergraduates with an additional six graduate degree recipients. Included in the Class of Winter 2019 is Sara Demuth, of Shell Rock.
The procession was led by University marshal, Robert Mejer, distinguished professor of art, and assistant marshals, Dr. David Kirchhofer and Dr. Scott Luaders, professors of physics and chemistry, respectively. Dr. Teresa Reed, vice president for academic affairs, convened the ceremony and Reverend William Spencer O.F.M., director of campus ministry, delivered the invocation. Amy Stollberg, M.A., instructor of vocal music and director of choirs, performed the National Anthem and the Quincy University Alma Mater, accompanied on the piano by Laura Kammer, lecturer of music. QU President, Dr.Brian R. McGee ‘73, delivered the commencement address.
