Denise “Dee” Bolhuis, 68, of Clarksville, Iowa, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo with her husband and daughters by her side.
Denise Ellen Bolhuis was born Oct. 4, 1952, the daughter of Robert Harris and Nora (Plummer) Hanlin in Waterloo, Iowa. She graduated from Aplington High School in 1971. On Oct. 24, 1990, she was united in marriage to Garry Bolhuis in Waverly, Iowa. Dee was employed at Farm Bureau Bremer County for 20 years until the time of her death.
Survivors are her husband, Garry Bolhuis, of Clarksville; two daughters, Glynna Borwig (Mike Riechmann), of Aplington, and Denielle (Bret) Badker, of New Hartford; two sons, Joshua (Tracie) Bolhuis, of Dows, and Justin (Heidi) Bolhuis, of Aplington; 15 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; brothers and sisters, Jeffrey Hanlin, of Kirksville, Missouri, Larry (Vicki) Hanlin, of Kansas City, Missouri, Tracey Harris ( Brad Herzog), of Denver, Colorado, Scott Harris, of Waterloo, Kelly Harris, of Denver, Colorado, and Heidi (Mark) McEntire Biglione, of Denver, Colorado; and several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jonathon; sister, Georganne Harms and brother, Gary Hanlin, Nephew Eli Harms and many aunts and uncles.
Private family memorial service will be held Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Jon Hennings officiating. A celebration of life service will be held next summer to honor Dee’s life. Family and friends are encouraged to email a thought or memory of Dee to love4deebolhuis@gmail.com. Memorials may be directed to the Bolhuis family for a later designation in Dee’s name and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Bolhuis family with arrangements.