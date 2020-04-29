Editor’s note: This is the second of a series of reports of local businesses that have made adjustments to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“I mainly take care of the science and social studies lessons. My wife is a teacher and has been great, taking care of the other lessons,” is how Dr. Joel Walsworth, of Walsworth Family Dentistry describes his new dual role of educator and dentist. “We did an experiment with crystals and learned about botany today while working in the garden,” he continued.
Since the March 18 mandatory shutdown order, Dr. Walsworth’s life and the lives of his 14 employees have changed. Recognizing that dentistry is a “high risk environment” for patients and staff, he understands that dental office closures preserve PPE, minimize the spread of COVID-19, and protects health care workers.
“I’ve been impressed with the public awareness of the issue,” Walsworth says.
Aided by technology, Walsworth has remote access to patient’s dental records and x-rays. He works remotely with patients to determine which procedures can wait and which cannot.
“We need to balance the risk at this time,” Walsworth advises. Untreated dental problems with swelling and intense pain could indicate infection that could spread to the body.
“The ER is not the ideal place for dental needs at this time. We need to help them preserve their PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and avoid overwhelming the capacity. We are lucky to have a large space so that right now emergency dental patients can be seen in different rooms.
“I wear scrubs, surgical mask, and face shield. I’m really appreciative of the efforts of United Equipment Accessories in Waverly for 3-D printing and donating face shields. We are using a suction system to minimize aerosol spread. We have always used medical grade disinfectants in operatories. We do laundry on site, and I can shower before returning home,” Walsworth added about procedural changes.
Like all small businesses, the bills come in even when the income stream has been reduced. How is he handling that? Special new business regulations allow employees to collect unemployment compensation easier and with less negative consequences for the employer. “I had just set up new a practice and had a lot of debt before the 2008 flood and financial crisis. I was fortunate to have a connection with a local bank that helped out. I learned to be pretty financially conservative,” Walsworth reflects.
“We want to operate in a safe environment. When the business reopens, we will be screening patients for risk factors and taking temperatures in addition to the normal medical screening process. We will install sneeze shields at reception, and have removed toys and magazines from the lobby. We minimize the use of pens and touchpads while maintaining strict disinfection protocols.”
Pandemic Advice: Brush, floss, and go easy on that popcorn.