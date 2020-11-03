CEDAR RAPIDS – Denver made history last week by advancing to the state tournament for the first time in program history.
The Cyclones made sure the moment lasted.
Allison Bonnette helped make sure of it.
The Denver junior slammed 14 kills to help No. 6-ranked Denver to a 25-22, 11-25, 25-22, 26-24 win over Boyden-Hull in a Class 2A quarterfinal Tuesday at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
“It was very clutch,” Cyclones sophomore Kayla Knowles said of Bonnette’s play. “She always comes in in the last minute and makes these plays, and you’re like, ‘How did that happen?’ She’s crucial to our team because she’s a sixth-row player. When she has an on night, it’s really good for all of us.”
Denver (34-5) faces No. 1-ranked Western Christian in a semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Cyclones dug themselves a hole in the first set, trailing 14-11. But they rallied back. Avery Forde followed a kill with a timely block to knot the score 18-18. Bonnette handed the Cyclones a 1-0 lead in the match with a kill and an ace serve.
Boyden-Hull pieced together a rally of its own in the second set. Behind Ellie Wolber, Leah Rozeboom and Marissa Pottebaum, Boyden-Hull was able to even the match 1-1. Consecutive kills from Pottebaum and Woelber gave Boyden-Hull a 17-10 lead in the set before ending it on a 15-1 run.
“Boyden-Hull’s a great team, and the message was who beat us in Game 2 – we all decided that we beat ourselves in Game 2, so the message was let’s play Denver Cyclone volleyball,” Denver coach Jamie Johnson said. “Let’s clean up our errors, let’s do first ball side-outs, let’s keep the ball in our hands.
“I knew it was going to be a battle, and it was a battle. I was hoping defensively, we could hang with their offense, and I think we did.”
The two teams traded points in a much closer third set. A block by Rozeboom put Boyden-Hull ahead 22-20, before Reese Johnson and Jessica Gergen stepped up big time for Denver.
Johnson and Gergen teamed up for consecutive blocks to tie it 22-22, grab momentum and, ultimately, take a 2-1 lead in the match. The Cyclones’ duo was at it again in the fourth set, this time teaming up late to widen their club’s lead to 23-21. Johnson finished with five block assists, while Gergen recorded seven.
“Our blocking has improved tremendously over the past three weeks,” said Johnson, who also added 30 assists and 18 digs. “We’ve started blocking so much better. Gergen, she’s a freshman, and she’s so good and I’m very proud of her. That’s been a really big part of why we keep winning.”
Knowles posted 11 kills for Denver and added three block assists. Senior Tiffani Wright finished with 17 digs, while junior Avery Forde registered nine kills.
“We knew we had to confident going in,” Forde said. “We knew we could do it. We just want to take it to them and make it to the semis, and we’re going to the ’ship.”