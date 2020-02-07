For the Wapsie Valley basketball teams, Thursday night presented a unique opportunity for vengeance.
Back on Jan. 7, both the girls and boys teams lost to North Iowa Cedar League rival Denver in the Cyclone Center, leaving a bitter taste in the Warriors' mouths.
So not only did Thursday feature senior night and Hoops for Hope, a event designed to raise funds and awareness for cancer research, but also a chance for Wapsie Valley to even the score against the Cyclones.
Unfortunately for the home side, both opportunities were squandered.
Playing at Wapsie Valley High School in Fairbank, the Denver girls beat the Warriors 54-26, and then the boys were also victorious, 71-63.
Starting with the girls teams, the Cyclones jumped ahead early, winning the first quarter 14-5. Wapsie Valley cut the lead to five points at halftime, but Denver raced ahead in the second half, outscoring the Warriors 35-12 after halftime.
The Cyclones used diverse scoring to beat Wapsie Valley, as five players scored at least five points. Sophomore Reese Johnson led the way with 14 points — hitting 3 of 5 attempts from 3 — and freshman Grace Hennessy was right behind with 13 points.
Sophomore Sydney Eggena led with 8 rebounds, and Johnson had 7 boards as well. Senior Jaden McMahon tossed an impressive 6 assists.
For Wapsie Valley, senior Kaci Beesecker led the team with 13 points, and sophomore Lydia Imbrogno scored 9.
The boys game was much more contentious, as the Warriors carried a 26-25 lead into the second half. The lead was even larger after the third, when Wapsie Valley led 43-41.
But the Cyclones dominated the fourth, outscoring Wapsie Valley 30-20 to close out the big win.
Four Denver players scored in double figures: junior Bryce Phelps led with 18 points, junior Kyler Matthias scored 17, junior Isaac Besh scored 1, and junior Will Curtis scored 11.
Phelps led Denver with 9 rebounds, and Matthias led with 7 assists.
Wapsie Valley senior Kiks Rosengarten scored 19 points, Gunner Meyer scored 16, and Kobe Risse had 13.
The Cyclone boys' win is their fifth straight, and their record improves to 13-5 as they appear to be hitting their stride as the postseason approaches. Wapsie Valley has now lost two of three after previously winning six straight.
On the girls side, Denver's win is its third straight, and the team has posted at least 54 points in all three games. The Cyclones' record is 13-7. The Warrior girls' record drops to 5-15.