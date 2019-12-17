The Denver boys basketball team was victorious yet again Monday night, defeating Jesup 64-55 at the Cyclone Center in Denver.
Just like the girls team, the Cyclone boys are now on a four-game winning streak since losing their season-opener to Crestwood on Dec. 2.
The offensive floodgates have burst open for Denver over the past four, as the team is averaging 77 points per game over that span.
The team's average margin of victory in that time is staggering: 31 points.
The streak began Dec. 3, when the Cyclones beat Sumner-Fredericksburg 71-41 at home. After that came a 73-53 win over Columbus Catholic on the road on Dec. 6, and then a 100-35 blowout victory over Union Community on Dec. 13.
Denver will go for its fifth straight when when it heads to Hudson (2-2) on Friday.