Denver cross country had a busy day Saturday, as both its boys and girls teams competed in the Class 1A state meets in Fort Dodge.
It was a successful outing for the Cyclones, as both teams finished in the top 10 in their respective races. The Denver boys finished sixth, while the girls came in seventh.
"Placing both teams as high as we did at the state meet is something any coach would be proud of," head coach Sandy Sabelka said in an email. "But whether we place at state or even make it to state, it is always a bittersweet ending to drive away from the state meet and realize your season with them is over."
The boys team finished with 211 points, placed four runners inside the top 50 and finished with an average time of 17:55.
Junior Alex Larson finished 33rd (17:45); freshman Jack Mulert finished 37th (17:48); junior Alex Krabbenhoft came in 43rd (17:56); junior Josh Terrill was 45th (17:57); senior Conlee Lyons came in 53rd (18:06); junior Kyler Matthias finished 72nd (18:39); and junior Layne Fober finished 80th (19:00).
"Our boys finished higher than they went in and, I believe, even higher than they were ranked all season," Sabelka said. "A 22-second spread between our first 5 scorers was a big key to that, and our other two weren't too far behind that."
On the girls side, the Cyclones finished with 183 points and had an average time of 21:11. Denver had three runners inside the top 50 and two inside the top 15.
Senior Grace Beck had a a great outing, coming in at third overall with a time of 19:39 in her last race as a Cyclone.
Sophomore Chloe Ristau came in 14th (20:19); freshman Laci Even finished 43rd (21:26); junior Emily Herbst came in 52nd (21:50); senior Lexi Lyons finished 71st (22:42); and senior Leah Ristau came in 74th (22:51).
"I am also pleased with how the girls performed," Sabelka continued. "Grace (Beck) ran her best ever over the course, both place-wise and time-wise. Her legs were a bit tight and heavy quite a bit the week leading up to state, and she chose to back herself down in her workouts as the best choice to work that out. She never worried about it or lost confidence, she just stayed relaxed, upbeat and focused to be ready to run a great race once the gun went off."
"I know the girls wanted to finish higher, but sometimes timing isn't right and things aren't meant to be. It sure doesn't take away anything this group has accomplished all season, nor is a 7th place finish amongst the state's best anything to hang your heads about."
Sumner-Fredericksburg girls
For the first time in its 15-year history, the Sumner-Fredericksburg girls cross country team competed at state Saturday.
The Cougars finished 13th in the girls race with an average time of 21:58.
Freshman Lily Mayo was the first S-F girls to finish, coming in at 34th with a time of 21:05. Junior Molly Niewoehner came in 53rd (21:54); sophomore Erin Peterson finished 55th (22:04); sophomore Lillian Sassmann was right behind at 56th (22:04); junior Karee Shult was 72nd (22:46); senior Tiffany Beyer finished 86th (23:50); and freshman Kelli Dillon was 92nd (24:21).
"The girls performed better than we anticipated," head coach Linda Wright said in an email. "The state meet is new to them and most of them didn't really know what to expect. I was very pleased with and proud of their performance. (Four) of the 7 girls ran their season's best times."
Meanwhile, senior Kason Judisch was the lone boys Cougar to run Saturday as he qualified individually. He finished 81st in the boys race with a time of 18:06.
"Kason had a solid performance and I was pleased with his time," Wright said.
Feldmann represents Janesville
Though neither Janesville cross country teams qualified for state, junior Paige Feldmann qualified individually and competed in the girls race.
Feldmann came in at 83rd and finished with a time of 21:45.