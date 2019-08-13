Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Friday, August 16

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Denver Break-Away Days 4 Person Golf Tournament at Willow Run Country Club

5 p.m.-Close CARNIVAL (Amusement Associates)

5 p.m. BEER GARDEN OPEN – Last call 1 a.m.

5-11 p.m. Food Stand

6 p.m. Frog Jumping Contest (Sponsored by Larson Chiropractic)

7:30 p.m.-Midnight COMMUNITY DANCE – Live Band/Lonesome Road

9 p.m. LIGHTED PARADE

9:30 p.m. FIREWORKS (Viewing from Prestien Park)

Saturday, August 17

7-9:30 a.m. Pancakes in the Park (Sponsored by Denver Lions)

7:30 a.m. 5K Fun Run/Walk (Sponsored by First Maxfield & Schumacher Elevator)

9 a.m. Volleyball Tournament (Sponsored by Custen Metal Spinning)

10 a.m. PARADE – Line-up begins at 9:00 at the High School parking lot

11 a.m. 4th Annual Jay Dykstra Memorial Softball Tournament — Diercks Field (Sponsored by Custen Metal Spinning)

11 a.m.-Close CARNIVAL (Amusement Associates)

11 a.m.-11 p.m. Food Stand

11 a.m. BEER GARDEN OPEN – Last call 1:00am

After Parade Jazzercise Demonstration

After Parade Tractor Display (Sponsored by PTOS)

Noon-2:30 p.m. Live Music — Taylor Kobberdahl

Noon-3 p.m. Facepainting by Make It Up! (Sponsored by Kaiser Corson Funeral Home)

Noon-3 p.m. Denver Sumobots (Sponsored by Denver Cybots)

Noon-4 p.m. Hick’s Place Mobile Laser Tag and Yard Games (Sponsored by Newy’s Wireless)

12:30-2:30 p.m. Kids Waterball (Sponsored by Denver Fire Department)

1 p.m. Denver Alumni Baseball Game – Athletic Complex

1 p.m. MercyOne Helicopter Landing (Practice football field – pending weather and emergency calls)

1-3 p.m. Alumni Reception at Cyclone Center (Sponsored by Denver Cyclone Scholarship Foundation)

1-3 p.m. Bingo

1-3 p.m. Pepper

3-6 p.m. The Dueling Pianos of Andy and Mike

8-11:30 p.m. COMMUNITY DANCE – Live Band/Danny Grause Band

Sunday, August 18

9 a.m.-3 p.m. “Mile Wide” Car & Bike Show (Sponsored by Davik’s Autobody and Denver Insurance Agency)

11 a.m.-Close CARNIVAL (Amusement Associates)

11 a.m.-Finish Food Stand/Chicken Dinner (Steege’s Meat Market)

11 a.m.-3 p.m. DJ/Locked and Loaded (Sponsored by Denver Construction)

11 a.m.-6 p.m. BEER GARDEN

11 a.m. Soccer Tournament (Sponsored by Denver Soccer Club)

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag Toss Tournament – Age 15 and under (Sponsored by New Age Electric)

1 p.m. Bean Bag Toss Tournament – Age 16 and over (Sponsored by New Age Electric)

1-3 p.m. Bingo

1-3 p.m. Pepper

1 p.m.-Finish Sugar Cookie Decorating (Sponsored by Ulrich Sales)

1:30 p.m. Spike Ball Tournament (Sponsored by Smith Studio)

4 p.m. Raffle Prize Drawing

6:30 p.m. Praise in the Park – City Park/Refreshments following (Sponsored by Denver Baptist Church)

  • All events at Prestien Park unless otherwise noted

NO LONGER ACCEPTING YELLOW TOKENS

