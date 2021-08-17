Friday, Aug. 20

8 a.m.-5 p.m.: Denver Break-Away Days four-person golf tournament at Willow Run Golf Club

5 p.m.-close: Carnival (J&K Shows)

5 p.m.: Beer garden open (last call at 1 a.m.)

5-11 p.m.: Food stand

6 p.m.: Frog jumping contest (sponsored by Larson Chiropractic)

8 p.m.-midnight: Not Quite Brothers (sponsored by Brothers Market and Break-Away Days committee)

9 p.m.: Lighted parade

9:30 p.m.: Fireworks

Saturday, Aug. 21

7-9:30 a.m.: Pancakes in the Park (sponsored by Denver Lions)

7:30 a.m.: 5K Fun Run/Walk (sponsored by Denver Savings Bank and First Maxfield)

10 a.m.: Parade — Line-up begins at 9 a.m. at the high school parking lot

11 a.m.: Fourth annual Jay Dykstra Memorial Softball Tournament — Diercks Field (Sponsored by Denver Construction)

11 a.m.: Volleyball tournament (sponsored by Smith Studio)

11 a.m.-close: Carnival (J&K Shows)

11 a.m.-11 p.m.: Food stand

11 a.m.: Beer garden open — last call at 1 a.m.

After parade: Jazzercise demonstration

After parade: Tractor display (sponsored by PTOS)

Noon-2:30 p.m.: Taylor Kobberdahl (sponsored by Ulrich Sales and Community Builders)

Noon-3 p.m.: Facepainting by Make It Up! (sponsored by Hidden Vibes and New Age Electric LLC)

Noon-3 p.m.: Robotics demonstration by Denver Robotics

Noon-4 p.m.: Hick’s Place mobile laser tag (sponsored by Stumme Collins Gritters & Epley PLLC and The Hair Loft)

1 p.m.: MercyOne helicopter landing (practice football field, pending weather and emergency calls)

1-3 p.m.: Alumni reception at Cyclone Center (sponsored by Denver Cyclone Scholarship Foundation)

1-3 p.m.: Bingo

1-3 p.m.: Pepper

1:30 p.m.: Spike Ball Tournament (sponsored by Denver Leo Club)

3-6 p.m.: Dueling Pianos of Andy and Mike (sponsored by Schumacher Elevator and Break-Away Days Committee)

8 p.m.-midnight: Lonesome Road (Sponsored by Denver Insurance and Break-Away Days Committee)

Sunday, Aug. 22

9 a.m.-3 p.m.: “Mile Wide” Car and Bike Show (sponsored by Davick Auto Body and Kaiser Corson Funeral Home)

11 a.m.-close: Carnival (J&K Shows)

11 a.m.-finish: Food stand/chicken dinner (Steege’s Meat Market)

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: DJ Locked and Loaded (sponsored by Denver Drug and Dolphin Gymnastics)

11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Beer garden

11 a.m.: Soccer tournament (sponsored by Denver Soccer Club)

11:30 a.m.: Bean bag tournament 15 and under (sponsored by Firehouse Pizza and Wings by AllyCatz)

1 p.m.: Bean bag tournament 16 and older (sponsored by South Construction)

1-3 p.m.: Bingo

1-3 p.m.: Pepper

1 p.m.-finish: Sugar cookie decorating (sponsored by Seegers Truck Line)

4 p.m.: Raffle prize drawing

6:30 p.m.: Praise in the Park — City Park, refreshments to follow (sponsored by Denver Baptist Church)

(All events at Prestien Park unless noted) (Blue tokens only)