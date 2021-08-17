Friday, Aug. 20
8 a.m.-5 p.m.: Denver Break-Away Days four-person golf tournament at Willow Run Golf Club
5 p.m.-close: Carnival (J&K Shows)
5 p.m.: Beer garden open (last call at 1 a.m.)
5-11 p.m.: Food stand
6 p.m.: Frog jumping contest (sponsored by Larson Chiropractic)
8 p.m.-midnight: Not Quite Brothers (sponsored by Brothers Market and Break-Away Days committee)
9 p.m.: Lighted parade
9:30 p.m.: Fireworks
Saturday, Aug. 21
7-9:30 a.m.: Pancakes in the Park (sponsored by Denver Lions)
7:30 a.m.: 5K Fun Run/Walk (sponsored by Denver Savings Bank and First Maxfield)
10 a.m.: Parade — Line-up begins at 9 a.m. at the high school parking lot
11 a.m.: Fourth annual Jay Dykstra Memorial Softball Tournament — Diercks Field (Sponsored by Denver Construction)
11 a.m.: Volleyball tournament (sponsored by Smith Studio)
11 a.m.-close: Carnival (J&K Shows)
11 a.m.-11 p.m.: Food stand
11 a.m.: Beer garden open — last call at 1 a.m.
After parade: Jazzercise demonstration
After parade: Tractor display (sponsored by PTOS)
Noon-2:30 p.m.: Taylor Kobberdahl (sponsored by Ulrich Sales and Community Builders)
Noon-3 p.m.: Facepainting by Make It Up! (sponsored by Hidden Vibes and New Age Electric LLC)
Noon-3 p.m.: Robotics demonstration by Denver Robotics
Noon-4 p.m.: Hick’s Place mobile laser tag (sponsored by Stumme Collins Gritters & Epley PLLC and The Hair Loft)
1 p.m.: MercyOne helicopter landing (practice football field, pending weather and emergency calls)
1-3 p.m.: Alumni reception at Cyclone Center (sponsored by Denver Cyclone Scholarship Foundation)
1-3 p.m.: Bingo
1-3 p.m.: Pepper
1:30 p.m.: Spike Ball Tournament (sponsored by Denver Leo Club)
3-6 p.m.: Dueling Pianos of Andy and Mike (sponsored by Schumacher Elevator and Break-Away Days Committee)
8 p.m.-midnight: Lonesome Road (Sponsored by Denver Insurance and Break-Away Days Committee)
Sunday, Aug. 22
9 a.m.-3 p.m.: “Mile Wide” Car and Bike Show (sponsored by Davick Auto Body and Kaiser Corson Funeral Home)
11 a.m.-close: Carnival (J&K Shows)
11 a.m.-finish: Food stand/chicken dinner (Steege’s Meat Market)
11 a.m.-3 p.m.: DJ Locked and Loaded (sponsored by Denver Drug and Dolphin Gymnastics)
11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Beer garden
11 a.m.: Soccer tournament (sponsored by Denver Soccer Club)
11:30 a.m.: Bean bag tournament 15 and under (sponsored by Firehouse Pizza and Wings by AllyCatz)
1 p.m.: Bean bag tournament 16 and older (sponsored by South Construction)
1-3 p.m.: Bingo
1-3 p.m.: Pepper
1 p.m.-finish: Sugar cookie decorating (sponsored by Seegers Truck Line)
4 p.m.: Raffle prize drawing
6:30 p.m.: Praise in the Park — City Park, refreshments to follow (sponsored by Denver Baptist Church)
(All events at Prestien Park unless noted) (Blue tokens only)