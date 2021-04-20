DENVER – We had so much fun being able to apply what we have been learning in first grade and seeing the value and payoff in our very own community of Denver.
Realistically, we didn’t have to travel far to prove that close reading is important, communities need businesses and supporters, and the differences between needs, wants, goods and services. The Denver Business StoryWalk couldn’t have come at a better time for Ms. Fowler’s first grade students.
Due to the coronavirus, we haven’t been allowed outside guests, so I’ve been in charge of teaching Junior Achievement (JA). A very valuable and fun program offered to all grade levels. Typically, I have Staci Mueller, former parent turned friend, as my JA volunteer. JA volunteers are typically members from the community.
In first grade, our Junior Achievement focus is family, neighborhoods, businesses, entrepreneurship, needs versus wants and the difference between goods and services. Getting students to “buy in” in first grade isn’t as challenging as some age levels, but getting them to understand why something is important and what it means surely is.
In first grade, we don’t just teach them how to read, but then once they are reading, we teach them that you not only read for enjoyment, but to learn. Learn to read, then read to learn! Each week, we take a reading test to demonstrate mastery of our reading skills and strategies.
We’ve been plugging away at finding key details and information in our reading passages to prove our answers correct. Of course, no one enjoys being wrong. Especially first-graders! Having them go back into their reading to locate their answers allows them the gratification of knowing they already know their answer is correct.
The main benefit of course is learning. When we went on the Denver Business StoryWalk to read The Donut Chef, we were so excited to put our first-grade reading skills to the test. I’m hoping this was a real life lesson into “it is not always how fast you read, but how carefully you read.”
We ended up having to backtrack to read more carefully to find answers to the StoryWalk Activity Sheet. We didn’t get discouraged, we added more steps to our health, but I think we made a concrete realization.
Without these local Denver businesses coming together, I’m 100% sure my students wouldn’t have had that real life point proven to them at such an early age. This was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. This was an opportunity that helped 20 and more kids realize what we preach in our classroom isn’t just Charlie Brown’s teacher voice.
We so appreciate the staff at the Denver Library and members of the Greater Denver Chamber of Commerce, for encouraging the local businesses to not only start this StoryWalk adventure, but to extend it. I knew I wanted to do it right away. Weather and time didn’t permit it. However once we were able to go, it was perfect for what I was teaching and a great way for us to finally get out of the building.
We learned about businesses we didn’t know either existed or what they did. Maybe next year they could have a brief summary of what good or service they provide. Who knew so many businesses could be in one building even!? We learned Brother’s Market houses: US Cellular, Denver Savings Bank, Ace Hardware, and itself….our local grocery store! (One hint?!)
To wrap up our learning adventure, we not only want to thank ALL the businesses and library for partnering up, and Kwik Star for providing us with glazed doughnuts (a second hint?!) to celebrate our new insight into our Denver community. We had so much fun and it brought our Reading and Social Studies (JA) to life.