Is your business looking for ways to make the most of your advertising dollar?
The Greater Denver Chamber of Commerce is offering a Marketing Workshop on Monday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Denver Public Library/Community Center, 100 Washington St. in Denver.
The workshop will be presented by Scott Suhr of the KWAY Radio Group and will cover the components of successful advertising, creating a realistic marketing budget and ways businesses can increase and maintain market share.
The workshop is free to any Greater Denver Chamber member and $10 for all other participants, payable at the workshop. Advanced registration is required by calling the Denver Public Library at (319) 984-5140 or by emailing kplatte@greaterdenverchamber.com. Registration is open until Friday, Sept. 13.