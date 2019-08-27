Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Is your business looking for ways to make the most of your advertising dollar?

The Greater Denver Chamber of Commerce is offering a Marketing Workshop on Monday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Denver Public Library/Community Center, 100 Washington St. in Denver.

The workshop will be presented by Scott Suhr of the KWAY Radio Group and will cover the components of successful advertising, creating a realistic marketing budget and ways businesses can increase and maintain market share.

The workshop is free to any Greater Denver Chamber member and $10 for all other participants, payable at the workshop. Advanced registration is required by calling the Denver Public Library at (319) 984-5140 or by emailing kplatte@greaterdenverchamber.com. Registration is open until Friday, Sept. 13.

Tags