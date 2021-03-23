The Greater Denver Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Denver Public Library, is sponsoring a Denver Business StoryWalk® March 28-April 3.
Families are encouraged take part in this weeklong event to promote entrepreneurship, literacy and business awareness in our community.
The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson, of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. It is a fun way for children and adults to enjoy reading outdoors in the community. Pages of a children’s book will be posted at several Denver businesses. Participants can follow a map around the community visiting each business in order to read the story.
The story that will be featured In the Greater Denver Chamber of Commerce StoryWalk® is called “The Donut Chef” by Bob Staake. In this tasty tale of entrepreneurship, a baker hangs out his sign on a small street and soon the line for his donuts stretches down the block. But it’s not long before the competition arrives and a battle of the bakers ensues.
To participate in the StoryWalk® to Denver businesses, community members can pick up an activity sheet and map at the Denver Public Library or the Denver Savings Bank (Main and Brother’s Market locations) beginning March 26 and throughout the week of the StoryWalk®. The map and activity sheet can also be downloaded on the Chamber’s website at www.greaterdenverchamber.com or the Denver Library website at www.denver.lib.ia.us.
Follow the map to each business to read a page of the story. Look for the clue at each business as you visit and record it on your activity sheet. Once you have completed the StoryWalk®, turn your completed activity sheet in at the Denver Library and receive a coupon for a free donut. Your activity sheet will be your ticket to be entered into a drawing for several prizes including gift certificates from Denver businesses and copies of the book “The Donut Chef."
Learn about Denver businesses while enjoying a fun outing with the family this spring by checking out the Greater Denver Chamber of Commerce StoryWalk®. To learn more about the StoryWalk® project, visit www.kellogghubbard.org. Storywalk® is a registered service mark owned by Anne Ferguson.