The Denver Genealogy and History Club will host a program on Norwegian Immigration at the Denver Public Library at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.
The speaker will be Laurann Gilbertson from the Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum in Decorah. Her program, “In Trunks, Hands, and Hearts: What Norwegian Immigrants Brought to Iowa” will explore the immigrant experience through stories associated with artifacts in the collection of the museum.
Her presentation will focus on the reasons immigrants left Norway, and where they settled in Iowa. Gilbertson will share some resources for doing Norwegian genealogy, including understanding rural naming customs and farm names.
Laurann Gilbertson holds a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology and Master of Science in Textiles and Clothing, both from Iowa State University. She was the Textile Curator at the Versterheim Museum for 19 years and is now the Chief Curator there. Among her duties are overseeing the collection of more than 30,000 artifacts, creating exhibitions, and leading Textile Study Tours to Norway.
The Denver Genealogy and History Club meets the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Denver Library. A speaker on local history or a genealogy related topic is featured each month. All programs are free and open to the public.
Those wishing to attend are asked to call the Denver Public Library to pre-register to attend in order to plan for seating and refreshments. For more information or to sign up, call the library at 984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us.