October is Genealogy Month. The Denver Genealogy and History Club is offering several free classes at the Denver Public Library throughout the month to celebrate.
On Tuesday, Oct. 8 genealogist Theresa Liewer from the Iowa Genealogical Society will be on hand to present two classes of interest to both seasoned genealogists and those new to their family research.
The first class will take place at 2 p.m. and will focus on Probate Records. If you have ever wondered what all that paperwork in your ancestors probate record was all about, then this class is for you.
Theresa will share how these records can help you find important information for your family tree. She will talk about what happens when there is no will, what dowers rights are, and where you can find these important records.
Then at 6:30 p.m., Liewer will present a very informative class on home DNA test kits. Participants will gain valuable information to help them determine the type of information gained from home DNA test kits and how to make sense of the results. She will break down the topic of DNA in an easy to understand presentation that will help you decide if purchasing one of these home DNA kits is for you.
At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, Alice Hoyt Veen, a board certified genealogist and professional researcher from Story County Iowa will present “The Federal Census: Pathways to the Past”. In her program, she will explore the decennial federal census and the information it can provide to genealogy research. Although the main focus of the Federal Census is the population schedule, special schedules such as agriculture, industrial, mortality, and statistical can give insights to history. This is particularly interesting as the Federal Census will be happening again in 2020.
If you are interested in attending any of these free classes, please call the Denver Public Library at 319-984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us to sign up in advance. Pre-registration will help the library plan for seating and handouts. The Denver Public Library is located at 100 Washington St. in Denver.