For the first time since 2009, the Denver girls basketball team has punched its ticket for state.
Playing at Waterloo West High School on Tuesday night, the Cyclones defeated Grundy Center 49-31 in the Class 2A Region 4 final, officially qualifying them for the state tournament, which begins Tuesday in the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The regional title caps a monumental run for Denver, which entered the tournament as one of four teams without a first-round bye.
The Cyclones wiped out South Hardin 65-23 in the first round, upset No. 10 Maquoketa Valley 39-31 in the quarterfinals and then beat Aplington-Parkersburg 52-47 in the semis.
Grundy Center needed just two wins to advance to the final, thus giving the Spartans more rest, and their first two wins over South Hamilton and MFL-Mar-Mac came by an average margin of 17.5 points.
And yet Denver had no trouble with Grundy Center, winning by 18 points.
Sophomore Reese Johnson and senior Jaden McMahon provided the bulk of the scoring for the Cyclones.
Johnson led with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field, and the sophomore also posted 8 rebounds and had 3 steals.
McMahon scored 13 points, also on 5-of-9 shooting, and led the team with 5 assists.
Freshman Grace Hennessy and sophomore Sydney Eggena led Denver with 9 rebounds each, and Eggena led with 4 steals.
The Cyclones enter the Class 2A state tournament as a No. 8 seed, and they are matched up with one-seeded Cascade, owner of a perfect 25-0 record.
They face off at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in Des Moines.