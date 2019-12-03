After losing its first two games of the 2019-20 season by a combined two points, Monday night brought an opportunity for the Denver girls basketball to grab a marquee win and get the young season on track.
Playing Crestwood, the No. 8 ranked team in Class 3A, the Cyclones had the makings of an upset midway through in the Cyclones Center but ultimately lost 48-37.
Denver (Class 2A) falls to 0-3 on the year, while the Cadets improve to 2-1.
The Cyclones' defense held up against Crestwood for much of Monday evening, but Sharon Goodman, the Cadets' 6-foot-3 senior center, was simply too much, scoring a game-high 29 points.
Junior Rachel Hennessy led Denver with 15 points.
The final score shouldn't fool you, as the Cyclones even had a brief lead early in the third quarter. The game was contentious for the majority of the time, and it started from the beginning, when Denver made it clear it wasn't going to go down easily.
After Goodman scored Crestwood's first three buckets to give her team a quick 6-2 lead, the Cyclones starting five of Rachel Hennessy, junior Emma Hennessy, senior Jaden McMahon, sophomore Reese Johnson and sophomore Allison Bonnette kept it close as they tralied 12-7 after the first quarter.
The Cyclones struggled to find good shots and turned the ball over frequently in the beginning, but the defense held up as they tried to contain Goodman by playing zone and double teaming the center.
A 3 at the top of the key from junior Hannah Shelton pushed Crestwood's lead to 15-7, but thanks to a sloppy, chippy second quarter, Denver was able to climb back into it.
A total of 20 fouls were called in the first half — 10 on each team — and Denver shot nine free throws in the quarter, which helped the team ultimately tie it at 20-20 on a bucket from freshman Grace Hennessy.
A layup from senior Laken Lienhard, assisted on by Goodman, gave Crestwood a 22-20 lead heading into halftime, but the message was clear: the Cyclones weren't about to be blown out by a team from a higher class.
Rachel Hennessy hit a 3 after the break and soon after hit 2 free throws to give Denver a 25-24 lead early in the third.
Those were the only points the Cyclones scored in the period.
Crestwood burst out on a 16-0 run, fueled by a flurry of unstoppable Goodman post scores, and had a 15-point lead until Denver finally scored again on a 3 from Bonnette to start the fourth.
That trey was the only basket Bonnette made all night — a troubling development, as head coach Joe Frost has noted the sophomore is the Cyclones' best offensive threat.
Denver saw baskets from Grace and Rachel Hennesy and sophomore Sydney Eggena, but the team couldn't scrape its way back as the Cadets won by 11.
The Cyclones will have a chance to get their first win of the season Thursday when it takes on Dike-New Hartford on the road.