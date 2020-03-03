The past month has featured the Denver girls basketball team turning a promising season into something extraordinary, but even a team of destiny wasn't enough to overcome the best team in Class 2A.
The Cyclones fell 41-28 to Cascade in the Class 2A state quarterfinals Tuesday night in the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Cougars extended their perfect record to 26-0 and took another step toward winning its second state title in three years.
Denver, which transformed from an 0-4 team into one that qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2009, heads back home with a 17-9 record.
The Cyclones were able to run through their regional tournament with stifling defense and opportunistic offense, but they were simply up against it Tuesday.
Cascade is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, has made it to state in eight of the past nine seasons and features five players who score over 8 points per game.
The Cougars' defense has become stuff of legend — this season, they've held their opponents to just 30.4 points per game, the best mark of any 2A state qualifier.
So, despite holding its own on defense and limiting Cascade to a moderate 41 points, Denver just didn't have enough offensive firepower to keep up.
The game started with a glimmer of hope for Denver — both teams were scoreless two minutes in, and the Cyclones defense looked solid in its first few possessions.
Cascade sophomore Ally Hoffman then hit a 3 to get the scoring going, and soon after senior Abby Welter hit a layup to make it 5-0. But Denver responded with a 3-pointer from senior Jaden McMahon.
After that point, however, the Cougars didn't have much trouble running away with it.
Cascade scored 10 straight points and led 15-3 early in the second quarter before sophomore Sydney Eggena made two free throws to end the run.
Denver's leading scorer Reese Johnson later made two free throws of her own, but by that point, Cascade star Nicole McDermott had taken over.
The Dubuque signee scored 15 first-half points — with 11 coming in the second quarter — and pushed her team to a 26-8 halftime lead.
Whether it was due to better looks on offense, tighter defense, Cascade taking the foot off the gas pedal or some combination of all three, Denver won the second half, outscoring the Cougars 20-15 after halftime.
In the third quarter, the team posted 8 points — the same number it posted in the whole first half.
Freshman Grace Hennessy got on the board with a 3-pointer and layup, and McMahon later followed with her second 3-pointer.
The Cyclones outscored Cascade in the period — the Cougars posted just 7 points as they slowed things down and started to drain the clock.
The fourth quarter began with Johnson making a layup and a 3, and 2-point baskets from McMahon and Eggena brought Denver's total to 28 points.
While the Cyclones had trouble keeping tears out of their eyes as they watched Cascade celebrate after the final buzzer, they can be confident about the future.
Only four players on the roster on seniors, and of those four, only McMahon played a considerable amount of minutes.
Next year's team will feature almost the entire starting 5, and each player will only be that much more experienced.