WAVERLY – Denver won eight combined events and placed fourth as a team at the Union Early Bird Invite on Thursday in La Porte City.
Denver finished with 121 points. Vinton-Shellsburg won the team race with 157 points, followed by Union (133.5) and South Tama (123).
Natalie Demai, Aubrey Decker and Amber Homan won individual championships for the Cyclones. Demai placed first in the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 5.83 seconds. Decker won the 800 (2:45.37), while Homan placed first in the 1,500 (5:35.35).
Denver’s relay team also were strong and turned in a handful of first-place finishes. Denver won the 4x100 (54.38 seconds), the 4x400 (4:41.35), the 4x800 (11:22.94), 800 sprint medley (1:59.54) and the distance medley relays (4:46.96). It finished third in the 4x200 relay (2:04.66).
Chloe Ristau placed second in the 3,000 (11:38.7). Anna Curtis placed third in the 100 (13.75), while Tiffani Wright took fifth (14.28). Laci Even finished third in the 800 (2:56.49), while Elaina Hildebrandt placed fourth in the 400 1:06.88).
GIRLS TRACK
UNION EARLY BIRD INVITE
at Union High School, La Porte City
Team Scores
1. Vinton-Shellsburg 157, 2. Union 133.5, 3. South Tama 123, 4. Denver 121, 5. East Marshall 110.5, 6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36.
Other Denver results: 100: Miller, eighth, 15.19; Westbrook, 13th, 15.91; Ke. Courtelyou, 15th, 16.41; 200: Hildebrandt, 29th, 42.05; 200: Miller, sixth, 32.01; Westbrook, 13th, 32.87; Ke. Courtelyou, 35.39; 1,500: Ki. Courtelyou, sixth, 6:23.06; Shot put: Ki. Courtelyou, 11th, 24-2.