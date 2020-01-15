To beat the undefeated Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday night, the Associated Press’ sixth-ranked team in Class 2A, the Denver boys basketball team needed an inspired performance, someone to step up.
Kyler Matthias was there to answer the call.
Playing in the Cyclone Center in Denver, the junior scored a season-high 27 points on 57% shooting to lead the Cyclones to a 61-55 win over the Wolverines.
Denver improves to 7-4 on the season and 6-2 in North Iowa Cedar League play, while Dike-New Hartford suffered its first loss of the season.
It was a special performance from Matthias, who went 4-for-6 from the 3-point line and 7-for-10 from the charity stripe and also led the team with 9 rebounds and 2 steals.
Junior Bryce Phelps contributed 15 points while hitting all six of his free throw attempts and recording three assists.
Sophomore Caylor Hoffer was also valuable, scoring 11 points, reeling in three rebounds and tossing three assists.
After arguably their best win of the season, the Cyclones now sit third in the conference standings, half a game behind Aplington-Parkersburg.
Denver will have a chance for another conference win when it hosts Columbus Catholic on Friday night in the Cyclone Center.