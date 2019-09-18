Both Denver and Janesville high schools competed in the Starmont XC Invitational on Tuesday night in Starmont.
Here is how both schools fared:
Denver
Denver came into the invitational with a significant disadvantage as seven of its runners were out sick, and a few more contended with injuries.
Still, the Cyclones had a successful evening, bringing home four of the six team championships.
“Many kids really stepped it up to fill in where we were missing, and that’s what we needed to do,” head coach Sandy Sabelka said.
Grace Beck, in her last run on the Starmont course, put in her best course performance to take fifth in her season-best time of 20:14.
With Denver’s best varsity boys runner out sick, Alex Larson (18:30) and Jack Mulert (18:30) picked up the slack to finish 15th and 16th.
“It’s incredible for this meet,” Sabelka said. “That was higher than any finish we had last year and both in season best times.”
Janesville
Three Janesville girls ran in the Starmont XC Invitational, and all three set lofty goals, according to head coach Nolan Hovland.
“All three girls ran hard and met or surpassed those goals, setting season-best or lifetime-best times in the process,” Hovland said.
Molly Stanhope continued her strong season, setting a personal best for the second time this season. She finished with a time of 26:45.
Haven Martin wasn’t far behind, running a season-best time of 29:44 — almost a minute and a half faster than her previous best.
Meanwhile, junior Paige Feldmann closed in with a negative split in her last mile for a time of 21:52, which placed 19th in the field.
“I was very happy with the effort I saw last night,” Hovland said, “and it’s nice to see the hard work they have been putting in during practices start to pay off.”