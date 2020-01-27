While Denver High School did not compete as a team in the varsity portion of last weekend’s IWCOA girls state tournament in Waverly, the Cyclones still had a successful outing at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
Senior Marissa Leisinger led the way for Denver, finishing in eighth place in the 285-pound division. Leisinger fell to Colfax-Mingo’s Avery Wilson in the seventh-place match.
Meanwhile, several Cyclones competed at the junior varsity level.
Competing in the 113-pound division, Chevelle Gefaller started successfully on Friday, beating LeMars’ Calla Langel and Algona’s Radaisyia Thomas in the first two rounds. However, Gefaller fell to Davenport North’s Tateum Park in the quarterfinals and then lost to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln’s Hannah Raney in the consolation bracket.
Emily Ruby and Jess Moore both competed in the 120-pound division, though both went 0-2 in their respective sides of the bracket.
Emma Thurm competed in the 126-pound division, and she started her outing with a fall over Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Karmen Hawkins. Though she then lost to Annemarie Eriksen of West Liberty, Thurm beat North Scott’s Kyleigh Westlin in the consolation bracket, Thurm then lost to Florence Assumani of Iowa City, West.
Hailey Knoll started her Friday with a loss to Mairi Sessions in the first round of the 138-pound division, but she rebounded with wins over North Scott’s McKenna Santee and Knoxville’s Faith Hatch. Knoll finished the day 2-2 with a loss to CPU’s Moorea Brown.
Denver had two girls compete in the 145-pound division: Brittany Shover and Lauren Nicholas. Shover started with a win in round one, but lost in the quarterfinals and in the consolation bracket. Nicholas started with two wins but also fell in the quarterfinals and in the consolation bracket.
And lastly, in the 195-pound division, Morgan Smith went 1-2, with her win coming over Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Morgan Smith in the first round of the consolation bracket.