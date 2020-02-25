Celebrate all things Dr. Seuss at the Denver Public Library’s Annual Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash. The party takes place from 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 7 at the library.
Families and children of all ages are welcome take part in several Dr. Seuss crafts and games. Participants can frost “Put Me In The Zoo” cookies, make Lorax Wind Socks, and watch Cat In the Hat movies. The Game Zone will feature Cat in the Hat Bingo, Stack the Cat’s Hats, Pin the Heart on the Grinch, and other fun games.
Birthday cake, punch, and Green Eggs and Ham will be served throughout the morning. Children will receive a free hat and can get their picture taken in the Dr. Seuss Photo Booth. The Cat in the Hat will be on hand to greet the children and those attending can sign up for Dr. Seuss book baskets that will be given away as door prizes at the event.
Be sure to mark your calendar and enjoy a morning of free family fun at the Denver Public Library. No pre-registration is required.
If you are interested in helping at craft tables and with games at the event, please contact the library staff.
For more information about the event, visit the library’s website at www.denver.lib.ia.us or call the library at 984-5140.