Did you ever wonder how Santa got that big sack to carry his toys, or how his reindeer can fly? Hugo Kringle, Santa’s little brother, is coming to Denver Public Library to tell stories of growing up with the boy who would become Santa.
Mike Anderson, the Dulcimer Guy, will present his program “Hugo Kringle is Coming to Town” at the Denver Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. This wonderful holiday show will entertain toddlers to adults with stories and songs to put you in the holiday spirit. Hot Cocoa and cookies will be served during the show.
Anderson is one of the most versatile folk entertainers in the Midwest. His whimsy and wit are always a hit with children as well as adults. During the program, Anderson will play several Christmas songs on a variety of instruments, including the mountain dulcimer, the banjo, and the jaw harp, while he tells stories that are sure to bring a bit of magic to your holidays.
Please mark your calendar and make plans to bring the family to this Free holiday event at the library. For more information you can visit Anderson’s website www.dulcimerguy.com. There is no cost to attend but those interested in attending are asked to call the Denver Library at 319-984-5140 to pre-register.