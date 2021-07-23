One man was killed in a two-vehicle accident early Friday morning in rural Butler County.
According to a minimal crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, at about 4:35 a.m., Seth Sanderson, 40, of Denver, was westbound on 280th Street in a 2012 Nissan Rogue and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Temple Avenue. There, it collided with a northbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by Denis Morrow, 58, of New Hartford.
The collision caused both vehicles to sustain disabling damages, and both were towed away by McDivitts Towing. Sanderson died from his injuries at the scene and was taken to Kaiser Corson Funeral Home. He reportedly was not wearing a seat belt.
Assisting at the scene were the Butler County Sheriff's Office, the Shell Rock Fire Department and EMS, and the New Hartford and Waverly ambulances.