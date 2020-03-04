The voters of the Denver Community School District overwhelmingly approved a $7.75 million school bond issue to help pay for a middle school/high school addition to Cyclone Center.
The bond received support of 1,009 voters, or 85.15% of the vote, while only 176 voted against, or 14.85%. The measure needed a 60% supermajority to pass.
In a statement, district officials were pleased that the community showed it wanted to improve the school’s facilities.
“We are pleased that the Board of Education was able to develop and present a solution that meets the needs of our growing school district while balancing the needs of our community and taxpayers,” the statement read.
“We would like to thank all of the people who took part in this process. The engagement of our community members around this issue was truly positive and informative.”
The $18 million project will allow for new classrooms and other facilities for grades 6-12 in Denver. Currently, the high school and middle school on Eagle Street is running out of space, with the district adding 42 students to the district this year alone, according to Superintendent Brad Laures in a December interview. Denver has seen enrollment grow by nearly 100 over the last three years, he added.
The remainder of the project will be financed by $7 million in future revenues from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) 1-cent sales tax, $2.1 in current cash reserves from SAVE and the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) and $1.5 million in future PPEL funds.
In addition to the new structure, the project also will remodel and refurbish the current facility for elementary students and administration. The district had to move the superintendent’s office to an office building on State Street to allow more room for academic programs.
The new bond would not raise property taxes on the district’s taxpayers. Instead, it will extend the bond that was passed on Feb. 2, 2016, an additional six years to 2042.
In the December article, Laures told Waverly Newspapers the plan for the project upon Tuesday’s passage of the bond would be to take the rest of this year to design the new structure, have it bid in early 2021, start construction afterwards through early 2022 with a grand opening Laures hoped by fall 2022.
In the statement from the district, officials said Denver residents bucked the electoral trend.
“At a time when divisiveness is the norm in politics, we’re incredibly grateful our community can come together on an issue that will serve Denver for generations to come,” the statement read. “We look forward to continued conversations about the future of our schools.”