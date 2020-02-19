The Denver Cyclones wrestling team placed sixth in the Class 1A state duals tournament on Wednesday night inside the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The Cyclones faced Lake Mills in the consolation bracket for a chance at fifth place, but they fell 54-21.
Trever Dorn, Joe Ebaugh, Jacob Moore and Brody Shover all won their respective matches against Lake Mills, but it wasn't enough for Denver to bring home fifth.
Four Cyclones — Joe and John Ebaugh, Isaac Schimmels and Jacob Moore — will move on to compete in the traditional state tournament, beginning Thursday.
Denver started the day with a 9 a.m. quarterfinals matchup with West Sioux, the third seed in the Class 1A bracket.
The Falcons established their superiority early with two falls at 145 and 152. But Denver didn't come all the way to Des Moines to be trounced right away — it answered with two falls of its own from junior Alex Krabbenhoft (160) and the senior Ebaugh (170).
"I was really excited when we started — we had a chance to win that dual," Pickett said. "We gave up some falls, but we had some good matches out there to get us started."
West Sioux then put up 9 straight points with an 8-3 decision at 182 and a fall at 195 to push the lead to 21-12.
Denver senior Trever Dorn pinned Mario Duenas at 220, but the Falcons then won three straight matches — including two pins — to further extend the lead to 36-18.
Cyclone senior Chase Lyons pinned Drayven Kraft at 120, but again, Denver lost footing as West Sioux recorded three straight falls to close the dual out 54-24.
"I think we could’ve taken it from them if things aligned," Pickett said. "A lot of it comes down to bonus points. We didn’t start off very well and we gave up two falls in our first two weight classes. That saps the life out of you."
"We knew it was going to be tough going in," Moore said. "We all thought we had a chance. We fought tooth and nail but it didn’t go our way."
Dual No. 2 did.
Denver rebounded strongly in consolation bracket, beating Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 43-33.
After falling behind 5-0 on a tech fall early, Denver won four straight matches — including falls from Ebaugh and Dorn — to garner a 19-5 lead.
C-G-D took the lead right back, 21-19, by winning three straight matches of its own — two pins and a majority decision — but the Cyclones decided that was enough.
The maroon-and-gold posted three straight falls — from sophomore Joe Ebaugh (113), Lyons, Moore (126), and Schimmels (132) — to retake the lead, 43-21.
The Cowboys won the final two matches with pins, but all that did was make the dual look closer. Denver advanced to the fifth-place match, where they would face Lake Mills.
"We knew it was going to be tough," Pickett said. "We really kind of changed the match when we were at 160, 170 and 182. Our kids just gutted it out. Brendan Graber’s got a bad wing right now, and he went out there and gutted it like crazy. Chase Lyons goes and pins a state qualifier at 113."