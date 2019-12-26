A Denver post office clerk is facing criminal charges in connection with the theft of a gift card.
Linda Lyenett Hunt, 34, has been charged with theft in the third degree for allegedly stealing a $750 Hy-Vee gift card and $40 cash.
On Oct. 25, a get well card, along with the grocery store gift card, a receipt indicating the value of the card and the cash were deposited in an envelope in the mail drop box behind the Denver Post Office. The envelope was addressed to a person in Rochester, Minnesota.
According to court records, Hunt was working as a mail clerk that day and was one of three people who had access to the drop box.
She allegedly took the contents of the envelope.
Investigators recovered video of her using the stolen gift card at a couple of area Hy-Vees, according to court records.
Theft in the third degree is an aggravated misdemeanor, and upon conviction is punishable by up to two years in prison and/or up to $6,250 in fines.
Hunt was arrested Dec. 11 and released after posting a $2,000 bond.
Hunt is scheduled to appear at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 3 at the Bremer County Courthouse.