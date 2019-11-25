Please mark your calendar to attend the annual “Old Fashioned Christmas Event” which will again be held at the Denver Community Center 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 and 11 a.m.-3: p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
The “Festival of Trees” features trees decorated by local businesses, churches, organizations and individuals. The suggested theme this year is “Cozy Christmas”. Decorated tables, art creations and gingerbread houses will also be on display.
Santa will be arriving on Saturday afternoon with bags of candy. Craft projects will be provided to entertain children while waiting to see Santa in the Denver Public Library starting at 2 p.m. Pictures taken with Santa will be available by Smith Studio. Please bring a new unwrapped toy, book, game or stuffed animal to receive a free portrait with Santa.
Piano students of Arlyce Schroeder and Michelle Doepke will be performing in the Library starting at 2 p.m.
Denver High School carolers will be performing.
The lighting of the Community Memory Lights will be at the Veterans Tribute (south of city hall) at 5 p.m.
The cookie/candy walk and pie sales will again be at St. Paul United Church of Christ from noon-2:30 p.m. The cookies and candy will be provided by ladies of St. Paul’s Church, and the pies will be provided by ladies of St. John’s Lutheran Church.
The “Holiday Bazaar” featuring local vendors from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Denver American Legion.
Denver Cares will have a Christmas tree in the lobby area where ornaments can be selected. The suggested gift items on the ornaments can be purchased and returned to the Community Center for distribution during the holidays.
Prizes will be provided by the Denver Betterment Committee. Suggested donations for the drawing tickets are $1 each or 7 tickets for $5. The drawing will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
So, head to Denver for a “fun filled weekend”! See you then!
Guidelines for Table Setting at ‘’Old Fashioned Christmas” Event
The “Old Fashioned Christmas’’ event will be held Dec. 7 and 8 in the Denver Community Center. Following are the guidelines for displaying the table settings. Viewers will vote for their favorite as they do for the trees. This year’s theme is ‘’Cozy Christmas’.’
Table Settings:
One card table (you must provide), Tablecloth with 10 inch or more drop, Napkins, Place settings for 2 people including silverware, glass and/or goblet, Centerpiece, No electric or open flame decorations are to be used.
Set up time is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Items may be picked up after 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 8. ·
If you are interested in participating in this event, please call Caryl Tjaden, 984-5153 as soon as possible to secure a space for your display.
Gingerbread House Contest
Each year at the “Old Fashioned Christmas” event we look forward to having a display of gingerbread houses. This is a fun project for preschool thru adult/family entries and we hope to have many participants.
Contest Rules
Following are the guidelines for the gingerbread house contest to be held at the Denver Community Center on Dec. 7 and 8.
1. Must be constructed using gingerbread cookie material or graham crackers. All decorating material must be edible.
2. Displayed on a 12-by-12-inch board.
3. House must be made as a building or shelter to live in.
4. All entries will be judged.
5. A prize will be given for 1st choice in each category: Preschool to third grade, fourth to eighth grade, and ninth grade to adult/family
6. All entries must be delivered on Thursday, Dec. 5, 5-8 p.m. to the Denver Community Center as judging will take place on Friday.
7. Entries must be picked up on Dec. 8 after 3 p.m.