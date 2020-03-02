Residents in the Denver Community School District will be asked today to approve a $7.75 million bond issue that would go toward the addition of a new middle school and high school building onto Cyclone Center.
The bond would extend the $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable valuation rate that was used to build the Marv and Helen Schumacher Gymnasium, Bill and Pat Buss Auditorium and Art Kurtt Football Press Box, which was opened Nov. 27, 2017, by six years, from 2036 to 2042.
In addition to the bond, the district plans to use $7 million in future Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) 1-cent sales tax funds, $2.1 million from the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) and SAVE accounts on hand and $1.5 million in future PPEL funds.
The bond would need a 60% supermajority to pass. The original bond passed Feb. 2, 2016, on its third attempt.
The new school is needed, as the current building is facing an overcrowding situation. Superintendent Brad Laures reported that the district has seen a 5% enrollment increase in the last year and a 15% bump over the last five years.
Because of that situation, the superintendent’s office has moved to 241 S. State St. in Denver to allow for additional academic space in the current building.
For more information on the bond issue, go to www.dcsdplanning.org.
Superintendent Brad Laures said the district has worked hard to get feedback from the Denver community on how to plan for its growth most effectively.
“We have also shared that information and how we plan to move forward,” Laures said. “We hope people have seen we are out of space. We also hope they have seen that we can have a new facility without raising the property tax rate of our citizens.”