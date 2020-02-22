DES MOINES — Saturday morning and early afternoon in the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines featured the semifinal and final rounds of the consolation brackets for all three classes in the IHSAA state wrestling championships, and several area Class 1A wrestlers ended the tournament with successful outings.
Leadings the way was Denver's John Ebaugh and Nashua-Plainfield's Garret Rinken, who both finished third in their respective weight classes.
Ebaugh's performance was especially impressive. The senior lost in the first round of the 160-pound tournament, putting him in the consolation bracket early, but Ebaugh then won five straight matches in the bloodrounds to take third and give Denver 14.5 team points.
Ebaugh beat New London's Gabe Carter in a sudden victory in the third place match to earn a great spot on the podium
Rinken also got third but took a different path. The freshman made it all the way to the semifinals in the 106-pound bracket but lost to Underwood's Gable Porter in that round.
But Rinken rebounded by beating West Sioux's Mikey Baker in the cons. semis and then was victorious over Wapsie Valley's Dawson Schmit in the third place match.
Schmit, the lone representative of the Warriors at state, made an impressive run in the 106-pound bracket. After winning in the first round, the freshman upset No. 1 seed Quincy Happel in the quarterfinals.
Schmit lost in the semifinals but earned a spot in the third place match by beating West Fork's Kale Peterson in the semifinals of the consolations.
Of the local schools, Denver is the highest in the 1A team scores, finishing with 29.5 points.
In addition to John Ebaugh, two other Cyclones placed: Joe Ebaugh (seventh in 113) and Isaac Schimmels (seventh in 132).
Also placing for Nashua-Plainfield, which finished with 26 team points, was Evan Kalainoff, who placed 8th in 182.
Sumner-Fredericksburg's Treyten Steffen also had success, making it to the third place match in the 195-pound class but falling to Hinton's Derek Anderson.