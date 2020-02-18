Playing in back-to-back games Monday night in the Cyclone Center in Denver, the Denver and Sumner-Fredericksburg basketball teams both recorded first-round wins in the Class 2A - Substate 3 bracket.
The Cougars took home a narrow 61-54 win over Jesup in the first game, and Denver followed with an emphatic 84-64 win over New Hampton.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (10-12) advances to play at North Linn (21-0) at 8 p.m. Thursday, and Denver moves on to play Dike-New Hartford (17-4) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Both games will be held at North Linn High School.
Funny enough, Monday night was the Cougars' second straight game against the J-Hawks, as the teams played in their regular season finale. S-F ended up going 3-0 against Jesup during the season.
S-F stats were not available at time of publishing.
Meanwhile, Denver's offense was scorching on Tuesday night, as the team put up 84 points on 48% shooting from the field and 42% from 3-point land. Phelps also led with 8 assists.
Junior Kyler Matthias was great as well, scoring 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting while adding 6 rebounds.
Fellow junior Isaac Besh scored 12 points on 4-of-6 attempts from 3 and led the team with 12 rebounds.