CEDAR FALLS — The Class 1A state qualifying cross country meet at Birdsall Park on Thursday saw one school continue its tradition and another make some history.
The Denver girls’ and boys’ cross country teams each qualified for next Saturday’s state meet in Fort Dodge by finishing second in the team standings in both races. Meanwhile, Sumner-Fredericksburg is sending its girls’ squad to Kennedy Park for the first time in its 15-year history while also sending Kacen Judisch individually, who finished in 14th place.
Cougar head coach Linda Wright was giddy about the history her girls made. They took the last team spot by just two points over Nashua-Plainfield and North Linn. S-F scored 114 points, while the Huskies and Lynx each had 116, with N-P having a better finishing sixth runner.
“It’s a pretty big day for us,” Wright said. “We talk about all the time, every kid you pass makes a difference, and it worked out for us today.”
Meanwhile, the Cyclones scored 70 points to take the second spot behind Lansing Kee, who recorded 59 points for the regional title. In the boys’ run, South Winneshiek won the district championship with 47 points, followed by Denver with 68 and St. Ansgar with 109.
Sandy Sabelka, the Cyclone coach, said her harriers ran to her satisfaction.
“Our top one (Amber Homan) had to drop out, but that forced everyone else to pick it up and pull in for her. We’ve had such great team chemistry with that group of girls, that’s what they did.”
Sabelka wasn’t sure what happened to Homan, but she believes her freshman superstar, who was ranked No. 6 by the Iowa High School Track and Cross Country Coaches, will be able to run in Fort Dodge.
“Even when you can qualify losing your top gal, that says a lot for the rest of the team and how they want to pull together for each other and pull forward for the team,” Sabelka said. “We’re not quite sure yet (what happened), but we have a week to figure that out.”
With Homan out, Grace Beck led the Cyclones with a third-place finish in 20 minutes, 40 seconds, followed closely by Chloe Ristau in 20:46. Lacy Even was 13th in 21:30, while Emily Herbst came home in 22:45 for 27th, Lexi Lyons was 40th in 23:33, and Leah Ristau took 48th in 23:55.
The Cougars were paced by Lily Mayo in 14th place at 21:39, followed by Erin Peterson in 26th at 22:40. Rounding out the S-F top five were Molly Niewoehner (28th, 22:53), Lillian Sassman (35th, 23:19) and Karee Schult (42nd, 23:40), while Tiffany Beyer was 57th with a time of 24:33, and Lily Aulwes came home 62nd in 25:15.
There were four area runners who finished in the top 15 to qualify individually for state. Chloe Matthews of Nashua-Plainfield finished eighth in 21:03, while Paige Feldman of Janesville was 10th in 21:22, Kori Wedeking of Clarksville was 11th in 21:23, and N-P’s Jennah Carpenter was 12th in 21:26.
The Cyclone boys ran as a pack to earn the second spot, with their five scoring runners finishing within the top 20. Alex Larson was 12th with a time of 18:16, followed by Josh Terrill in 15th (18:27), Conlee Lyons in 16th (18:29), Jack Mulert in 17th (18:33) and Alex Krabenhoft in 18th (18:37). Kyler Matthias finished 24th (18:58) and Isaac Schimmels was 42nd (19:41).
Sabelka felt her boys ran the sloppy Birdsall Park course well.
“I think a few of them wanted to finish a little bit higher than that,” she said. “One or two wanted to get into that individual spot but didn’t quite make it, but I’m very proud of them for what they did. They’ve got a nice, tight pack, and I think our chemistry on both teams are so well, they just want to pull together for each other.”
Meanwhile, Wright, S-F’s coach, said Judisch had worked hard to get to where he is. He came home with a time of 18:22.
“I’m really proud of him,” Wright said. “He’s done everything right this year to get himself where he needs to be.”
In addition to Judisch, the other area runner who qualified individually on the boys’ side is North Butler’s Colby Wilkerson, who finished in 13th in 18:18.
Full results for the meet can be found at cfresults.info.
The state cross country meet will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, with the Class 1A girls’ race starting at 2 p.m., with the boys running at 2:30 p.m.
Wright didn’t know what to expect from her girls and Judisch when they hit the Kennedy Park course.
“I’m just happy to be going, and I’m really proud of them,” she said. “It’s just a great end of the season for us.”
As for Sabelka, the most important thing is to get everyone healthy before they head west.
“We would like to see both teams on the deck (receiving awards), and that’s not going to be easy,” she said. “Going down to the state meet is always a whole different atmosphere and a different level of competition. We’ve got to get ourselves mentally ready for that.
“Physically, I think we’re there. Now it’s just getting that mental preparation this week.”