Soon enough, senior Gabe Lewis will begin his final wrestling season at Denver High School.
And he'll do so with the benefit of already knowing his college destination.
On a snowy Wednesday evening inside the Cyclone Center in Denver, Lewis signed his letter of intent to join the Grand View University wrestling team in 2020.
"I'm feeling really good," Lewis said before signing. "I'm excited for the future."
It's been a long time coming for Lewis, who visited a multitude of other colleges before committing to the Vikings.
For the past year or so, Lewis and his family have been all around the country, searching for the right schools.
"It actually started over a year ago," Randy Lewis, Gabe's father, said. "We’ve been in Wyoming, to North Carolina twice, talking to lots of different colleges. Grand View contacted him early and kept on him, and he had a good fit with the coaches. They’ve got a heck of a program they’re selling."
The signing comes at just about the perfect time. Having already decided on his future allows Lewis to focus on his last high school season. And it's an important one.
Lewis' goal through all of high school has been to win a state title, and he's come painstakingly close.
He qualified for state his freshman year, got third at his sophomore and sixth last year.
"I just haven’t been able to get it done," Gabe said. "I’ve done a lot of practice and worked on getting better at everything over the summer."
Not only has Lewis had to contend with his close state finishes, but he also went through a gruesome ankle injury during an April wrestling tournament in Las Vegas.
Lewis landed awkwardly on his ankle during a match. According to the family, the doctor said it would've been an easy recovery if the ankle broke. But the bone didn't break — only the ligaments and tendons were ravaged.
Gabe went through five months of rehab and finally got back on the mat last August.
"It seems like it’s starting to fit together," said Darralleen, Gabe's mother.
Though he won't have a chance to coach Gabe until next year, Grand View head coach Nick Mitchell is already chomping at the bit.
"We’re really excited," Mitchell said after the signing. "We’ve known Gabe for a long time and followed his career. He came up here last year when he was a junior, and we just always thought he’d be a really good fit."
Mitchell said Gabe may redshirt next year, but that closes the opportunity to be Grand View's first true freshman nation champion ever. The latter is probably more enticing.
"He’s a hard worker. His grades are good. At Grand View, we talk about Championship Lifestyle, that’s our philosophy, and he fits right into that. It’s a no brainer for us."