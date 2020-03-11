On Wednesday morning, all-conference girls basketball teams for the North Iowa Cedar League East were announced, and a couple of area athletes were honored.
Making the first team was Reese Johnson, a sophomore for Denver High School.
Johnson was the top player for a Cyclones team that went 17-9 and broke into the state tournament for the first time since 2009 this past season.
The sophomore scored 10.3 points per game while shooting 39% both from the field and 3-point range and 63% from the free throw line. Johnson also led the team with 151 rebounds and 66 steals while tossing 46 assists.
Grace Hennessy, Johnson's teammate and a fellow Cyclone, was the lone freshman to make the second team.
In her first year in crimson-and-gold, Hennessy scored 9.8 points per game on 40% shooting and 60% from the free throw line. She also posted 143 rebounds, 34 assists, 40 steals and 36 blocks, a team high.
Joining Hennessy on the second team was Kaci Beesecker, a senior for Wapsie Valley.
In her final season as a Warrior, Beesecker scored 14.6 points per game while leading the team with 43 assists and 78 steals. Beesecker also recorded 132 rebounds and 9 blocks.