CORALVILLE – Morgan Smith’s main sport is softball.
But over the fall, she decided to go out for wrestling “just for a workout.”
“(I thought), ‘Let’s get into a sport and see where it goes. I could do basketball or try something new,’” she said. “And I did, and I never turned back. It is the hardest thing, but it makes you so much stronger, mentally and physically.”
Never did Smith imagine the fortunes that wrestling would provide. She made history in one of the most fascinating ways possible Saturday at the third Iowa Wrestling Coaches Association girls state tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Smith, a senior, was in trouble from the start of her 170-pound finals match against Humboldt’s Kendal Clark. Clark scored a quick takedown and then earned four near fall points in a 22-second span. It looked as if Smith’s magical run at state was going to come up short. Another second or two and it likely would have. But somehow, someway, Smith mustered up enough energy to exploit Clark’s mistake of not aggressive enough and flipped the script of the match. Seconds later, Smith posted a fall in 1 minute, 48 seconds.
The Denver standout knelt on the matt in disbelief and shock before she let out a thunderous roar of excitement. Tears of joy streamed down her face as she celebrated. She embraced both of her assistant coaches, as well as her family after the monumental win.
“I am completely ecstatic,” Smith said. “I’m on Cloud 9. I’ve worked so hard, my coaches worked hard with me. I did this to get a workout in, and I never expected the amount of accomplishments I’ve made. I’m so happy. There’s no words for it.
“In wrestling, you’re looking for their mistakes. She made a little one, and I had to take advantage of it, and I did. I got my window, and I went for it.”
Smith became the first state champion in Denver program history. Her journey to the state title also included falls over South Winneshiek’s Lillian Howe and Clear Creek-Amana’s Caitlyn Williams.
It was the type of win that will help put the Cyclones’ program on the map.
“It’s huge,” assistant coach Izaak Shedenhelm said. “Little girls in the Denver community can look up to Morgan, and that’s just going to bring up those little girls, and they can look up to her as, ‘I can do that, too.’ I think that’s just going to start the building blocks for this girls program, and it starts here. It starts here, right now.”
Shedenhelm, who wrestled at both Denver and the University of Northern Iowa, couldn’t keep his emotions in check in the immediate aftermath of Smith’s win.
“I’m a little shocked, but I’m excited,” the coach said. “That’s how wrestling goes. It could’ve gone the other way. She could’ve pinned us, but we fought hard and gave ourselves the chance, and today’s the day Morgan came out on top. That’s just what it is in wrestling.
“Morgan fought her butt off this whole tournament. She got three redemption matches back, and all I’ve got to say is she’s got a lot of fight in her.
“She was on her back here in the state finals, but she found a way to get back to her base, and she just found a way to get the job done. That’s what it takes, that’s what it takes to win a title.”
For Smith, wrestling worked out in the best of ways.
“It just shows you if you put in the work and you have the support system like I do,” she said, “you can do it – no matter if you’re not supposed to win it or not.”