The Denver Community School District has launched www.dcsdplanning.org, a web page that provides information and answers to frequently asked questions in advance of a special school election on March 3, 2020.
The election will ask district residents to vote on Phase II of a project to address facilities and capacity needs in Denver schools. If approved, the plan would not lead to an increase in property tax rates. The Board of Education approved the ballot question at its Dec. 11 meeting.
“The district and board are committed to providing our community members with all the information they need as they consider our plans for Phase II to address our facility and capacity needs,” said Brad Laures, DCSD Superintendent. “This web page will serve as a hub for these efforts, and we will regularly update it with more information and answers to questions we receive as we continue to engage and speak with district residents. We look forward to many positive and productive conversations in the weeks and months to come.”
By visiting the web page, community members can learn more about how increasing enrollment has led to capacity challenges in DCSD. Enrollment is up 5 percent in the past school year alone, and it has jumped 15.3% over the past five years. District projections indicate nearly 100 more students attending Denver schools by September 2022.
Residents can also gain insight into how the district and board have been able to eliminate any property tax rate increases for Phase II. The board was able to keep the tax levy for Phase I — the Cyclone Center — at $2.70 per every $1,000 of assessed property value. In March, voters will be asked to approve $7.75 million in General Obligation bonds, which would take the current $2.70 tax levy approved for the Cyclone Center and extend it for six more years (from 2036 to 2042).
In addition to the GO Bonds, Phase II would be funded through $7 million in state penny sales tax funds, $2.1 million in Physical Plant & Equipment Levy (PPEL) and SAVE cash and $1.5 million through PPEL funds.
Additionally, the answers to FAQs address how the current middle/high school site would be repurposed, why the board opted not to build new classrooms on the existing site and how the public would still be able to use the Cyclone Center once classrooms are added to it.
To learn more about Phase II, please visit https://www.dcsdplanning.org.