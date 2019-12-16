The Denver Community Schools opened Cyclone Center in November 2017 to improve its athletic and artistic performance facilities from the gymnasium/auditorium at Denver High School.
When district officials made plans for the current Schumacher Gymnasium and Buss Auditorium, which also includes the Kurtt Football Press Box, they eyed a new middle- and high-school addition to the new complex. They figured at the time the second phase would be several years away.
But the time to act came sooner than expected.
The Denver School Board has set March 3, 2020, for district residents to vote on Phase II of the Cyclone Center project. Voters will be asked to issue $7.75 million in general obligation bonds toward the $18 million project.
And they will do this without raising property taxes.
Superintendent Brad Laures said the timing has accelerated from where he and the board thought it would go.
“We were experiencing very moderate growth,” Laures said. “We’ve added about 100 students over the last three years, 42 this past year alone, and in the last couple of years, we’ve added seven or eight staff members, and we’re running out of space.
“We’ve projected what our enrollment is going to look like. We know there’s a lot of young families in this community… that are part of the preschool and day care program here in the community. We know that growth is going to continue to be there, and right know we’re at a position where we need to do something.”
He said following several community meetings, building onto Cyclone Center made the most sense.
There will be a single question on the ballot in the special election. It will read as follows:
“Shall the Board of Directors of the Denver Community School District in the Counties of Bremer and Black Hawk, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $7,750,000 to provide funds to construct, build, furnish and equip a Middle/High School addition to Cyclone Center and improve the site; and to remodel, repair, improve, furnish and equip the existing Middle/High School and Elementary buildings?”
A 60-percent supermajority is needed to pass the measure.
A press release said that the rest of the funding for the building will use $7 million in sales tax revenues under the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) 1-cent tax, $2.1 million in cash reserves from the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) and SAVE accounts and another $1.5 million in future PPEL funds.
However, Laures said the added valuations in the district from new construction will pay for the bond without resorting to an increase in levy rates.
“There’s a lot of houses being built,” he said. “Because of that, it (the current bond) will be extended for six years, but it will not raise the rate at all, other than what’s currently being paid on Cyclone Center.”
He added the community feedback on the addition has been “overwhelmingly positive” so far.
“After we studied it, we’ve had people very opposed to putting portable classrooms out here (at the current school building),” Laures said. “That’s throwing money away. They’re expensive, and when you get rid of them, you lose almost all of your investment in it, so it makes sense to do this.
“The support has been very strong. We’ve had pretty good turnout at our public meetings. Most people are very positive. The consensus was we needed to do something, and we needed to do it now.”
The bond to build Cyclone Center took three attempts before passing on Feb. 2, 2016. However, if this new bond passes in March, Laures said the district will take the rest of 2020 to design the additions before putting it out for bid by 2021. Construction would take place in 2021 and early 2022, with an anticipated opening by that fall.
For more information, go to the district’s website for this project at https://www.dcsdplanning.org.
Laures said when he arrived in Denver seven years ago, the facilities didn’t quite match the quality of the students, staff and community.
“This is just another step toward achieving that, have top-of-the-line facilities that are going to provide our world-class education that we want to provide our kids,” he said.