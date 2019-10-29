Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Denver Cyclones

Several local high school volleyball teams had postseason success in their respective regional tournaments. Below is a rundown of area teams which competed Monday. 

All of the regional brackets can be found here: https://ia.varsitybound.com/sports/vb/2019-20/Brackets

Cyclones sweep

Denver volleyball (26-14), the No. 12 team in Class 29A, beat West Fork 3-0 on Monday night in the Region 7 quarterfinals.

The Cyclones move on to host South Hardin (15-13) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday. 

Denver had little trouble with the Warhawks, winning in straight sets: 25-16, 25-10, 25-12. 

Thursday will bring a rematch, as Denver faced South Hardin earlier this month in the regular season finale on Oct. 17. The Cyclones won that match 3-1. 

North Butler advances

The North Butler volleyball team (25-9) defeated Saint Ansgar (17-10) 3-1 in a nail-biter on Monday night at North Butler High School.

The match was about as close as one can get — each set was decided by five points or less. 

The first set almost needed extra points, as the Bearcats won 25-23. The second was almost as close, as North Butler took a 2-0 lead with a 25-21 win. 

Saint Ansgar responded with a 25-20 third-set win, but North Butler put the match away in the fourth set, winning 26-24. 

Junior Sydney Eiklenborg led with way with 10 kills, and seniors Cassidy Staudt and Kristen Dralle each had nine kills. 

The Bearcats advance to play at No. 3 Janesville in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday. It will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. 

Sumner-Fredericksburg's season ends

The Cougars' (17-19) season came to a close when it fell to the No. 3 team in Class 2A on Monday night: Beckman Catholic (38-8). 

The Trailblazers jumped out to a 2-0 lead pretty easily, winning the first two sets 25-12, 25-14.

Sumner-Fredericksburg showed more fight in the third set, but Beckman Catholic still won 25-20 and recorded the sweep. 

Beckman Catholic advances to host MFL-Mar-Mac (15-11) in Thursday's semifinals. 

Tripoli moves on to semis 

The Tripoli volleyball team (17-20) beat Turkey Valley 3-0 in Monday's Class 1A Region 6 quarterfinals and moves on to host Edgewood-Colesburg (26-9) at 7 p.m. Thursday. 

The win was somewhat of an upset, as the Trojans boasted a 20-13 record. But the Panthers came out ready to play, winning 25-15, 25-22, 25-18. 

Warriors beat Starmont

The No. 6 Wapsie Valley volleyball team defeated Starmont (13-18) in straight sets in Monday's Class 1A Region 6 quarterfinals. The Warriors (21-15) move on to host West Central (20-12) in the semis at 7 p.m. Thursday. 

Wapsie Valley handled the Stars capably, winning 25-16, 25-17, 25-12. 

