Several local high school volleyball teams had postseason success in their respective regional tournaments. Below is a rundown of area teams which competed Monday.
All of the regional brackets can be found here: https://ia.varsitybound.com/sports/vb/2019-20/Brackets
Cyclones sweep
Denver volleyball (26-14), the No. 12 team in Class 29A, beat West Fork 3-0 on Monday night in the Region 7 quarterfinals.
The Cyclones move on to host South Hardin (15-13) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Denver had little trouble with the Warhawks, winning in straight sets: 25-16, 25-10, 25-12.
Thursday will bring a rematch, as Denver faced South Hardin earlier this month in the regular season finale on Oct. 17. The Cyclones won that match 3-1.
North Butler advances
The North Butler volleyball team (25-9) defeated Saint Ansgar (17-10) 3-1 in a nail-biter on Monday night at North Butler High School.
The match was about as close as one can get — each set was decided by five points or less.
The first set almost needed extra points, as the Bearcats won 25-23. The second was almost as close, as North Butler took a 2-0 lead with a 25-21 win.
Saint Ansgar responded with a 25-20 third-set win, but North Butler put the match away in the fourth set, winning 26-24.
Junior Sydney Eiklenborg led with way with 10 kills, and seniors Cassidy Staudt and Kristen Dralle each had nine kills.
The Bearcats advance to play at No. 3 Janesville in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday. It will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.
Sumner-Fredericksburg's season ends
The Cougars' (17-19) season came to a close when it fell to the No. 3 team in Class 2A on Monday night: Beckman Catholic (38-8).
The Trailblazers jumped out to a 2-0 lead pretty easily, winning the first two sets 25-12, 25-14.
Sumner-Fredericksburg showed more fight in the third set, but Beckman Catholic still won 25-20 and recorded the sweep.
Beckman Catholic advances to host MFL-Mar-Mac (15-11) in Thursday's semifinals.
Tripoli moves on to semis
The Tripoli volleyball team (17-20) beat Turkey Valley 3-0 in Monday's Class 1A Region 6 quarterfinals and moves on to host Edgewood-Colesburg (26-9) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The win was somewhat of an upset, as the Trojans boasted a 20-13 record. But the Panthers came out ready to play, winning 25-15, 25-22, 25-18.
Warriors beat Starmont
The No. 6 Wapsie Valley volleyball team defeated Starmont (13-18) in straight sets in Monday's Class 1A Region 6 quarterfinals. The Warriors (21-15) move on to host West Central (20-12) in the semis at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Wapsie Valley handled the Stars capably, winning 25-16, 25-17, 25-12.