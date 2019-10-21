The Denver volleyball team got back in the win column Thursday, beating South Hardin 3-1 at the Denver Athletic Complex.
The Cyclones handily won the first set, 25-16, but that was not an indicator of the rest of the match would go.
Each of the following three sets were close, and South Hardin was able to tie the match in the second set in extra points: 25-23.
Denver recovered, though, winning each of the next two sets 25-19.
Sophomore Allison Bonnette led the way with 23 kills on 55 attack attempts and recored 9 digs. Freshman Kayla Knowles was second on the team in kills with 11.
Sophomore Reese Johnson led with 20 assists, and freshman Jordyn Foelske was right behind with 16.
With the win, the Cyclones improved to 25-14 on the season. After losing four of its previous five matches prior to Thursday, Denver is now back in the win column.
Next, Denver will host West Fork (7-15) in the quarterfinals of Class 2A Region 7 on Oct. 28.