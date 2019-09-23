Denver high school went 2-0 over Saturday’s volleyball tournament in Nashua and defeated Nashua-Plainfield in the championship game.
Denver played four matches and won four matches on the day, going undefeated on the day.
The Cyclones (Class 2A) improved to 15-7 on the year.
Meanwhile, Janesville High School competed in a volleyball tournament at Dike High School on Saturday.
The Wildcats went 3-2 on the day, defeating Center Point-Urbana, Sumner-Fredricksburg, and Charles City, while losing to Dike-New Hartford and Osage.
Janesville’s (Class 1A) record improves to 12-6 with a productive day.
Denver will next play Tuesday at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, while Janesville will continue its season Saturday at Cedar Falls High School.