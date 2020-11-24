WAVERLY – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its preseason basketball rankings for the 2020-21 season Thursday.
Denver and Waverly-Shell Rock are among the ranked teams in their respective classes.
Denver, who finished 17-9 last season and reached the Class 2A state tournament, is ranked No. 3. West Branch, which finished 21-4 last season, comes in at No. 1. Defending state champion North Linn is No. 5.
W-SR, which went 20-3 last season, is No. 4 in Class 4A. Glenwood, which posted an overall record of 25-1 last season, is No. 1. Defending state champion North Scott is No. 6.
The complete rankings are below:
Class 1A
1. Newell-Fonda
2. Algona Bishop Garrigan
3. Saint Ansgar
4. Kingsley-Pierson
5. MMCRU
6. Springville
7. Exira-EHK
8. Montezuma
9. Lynnville-Sully
10. Turkey Valley
11. Collins-Maxwell
12. Council Bluffs St. Albert
13. Logan-Magnolia
14. Burlington Notre Dame
15. Stanton
Class 2A
1. West Branch
2. Maquoketa Valley
3. Denver
4. South Central Calhoun
5. North Linn
6. AHSTW
7. West Monona
8. Nodaway valley
9. West Hancock
10. IKM-Manning
11. Grundy Center
12. Emmetsburg
13. Cascade
14. Dike-New Hartford
15. Mount Ayr
Class 3A
1. West Des Moines Christian
2. West Liberty
3. Cherokee
4. Center Point-Urbana
5. Clear Lake
6. Panorama
7. Unity Christian
8. Davenport Assumption
9. Roland-Story
10. Creston
11. West Lyon
12. Osage
13. Bishop Heelan
14. Hampton-Dumont-CAL
15. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Class 4A
1. Glenwood
2. Gilbert
3. Ballard
4. Waverly-Shell Rock
5. Central DeWitt
6. North Scott
7. Cedar Rapids Xavier
8. Bondurant-Farrar
9. Denison-Schleswig
10. Grinnell
11. Harlan
12. Dallas Center-Grimes
13. Winterset
14. Clear Creek-Amana
15. Keokuk
Class 5A
1. Waterloo West
2. Southeast Polk
3. Johnston
4. Waukee
5. Iowa City West
6. Cedar Falls
7. Ankeny Centennial
8. Iowa City High
9. Davenport North
10. Des Moines Roosevelt
11. Ames
12. Muscatine
13. Indianola
14. Dowling Catholci
15. West Des Moines Valley