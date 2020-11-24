Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WAVERLY – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its preseason basketball rankings for the 2020-21 season Thursday.

Denver and Waverly-Shell Rock are among the ranked teams in their respective classes.

Denver, who finished 17-9 last season and reached the Class 2A state tournament, is ranked No. 3. West Branch, which finished 21-4 last season, comes in at No. 1. Defending state champion North Linn is No. 5.

W-SR, which went 20-3 last season, is No. 4 in Class 4A. Glenwood, which posted an overall record of 25-1 last season, is No. 1. Defending state champion North Scott is No. 6.

The complete rankings are below:

Class 1A

1. Newell-Fonda

2. Algona Bishop Garrigan

3. Saint Ansgar

4. Kingsley-Pierson

5. MMCRU

6. Springville

7. Exira-EHK

8. Montezuma

9. Lynnville-Sully

10. Turkey Valley

11. Collins-Maxwell

12. Council Bluffs St. Albert

13. Logan-Magnolia

14. Burlington Notre Dame

15. Stanton

Class 2A

1. West Branch

2. Maquoketa Valley

3. Denver

4. South Central Calhoun

5. North Linn

6. AHSTW

7. West Monona

8. Nodaway valley

9. West Hancock

10. IKM-Manning

11. Grundy Center

12. Emmetsburg

13. Cascade

14. Dike-New Hartford

15. Mount Ayr

Class 3A

1. West Des Moines Christian

2. West Liberty

3. Cherokee

4. Center Point-Urbana

5. Clear Lake

6. Panorama

7. Unity Christian

8. Davenport Assumption

9. Roland-Story

10. Creston

11. West Lyon

12. Osage

13. Bishop Heelan

14. Hampton-Dumont-CAL

15. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Class 4A

1. Glenwood

2. Gilbert

3. Ballard

4. Waverly-Shell Rock

5. Central DeWitt

6. North Scott

7. Cedar Rapids Xavier

8. Bondurant-Farrar

9. Denison-Schleswig

10. Grinnell

11. Harlan

12. Dallas Center-Grimes

13. Winterset

14. Clear Creek-Amana

15. Keokuk

Class 5A

1. Waterloo West

2. Southeast Polk

3. Johnston

4. Waukee

5. Iowa City West

6. Cedar Falls

7. Ankeny Centennial

8. Iowa City High

9. Davenport North

10. Des Moines Roosevelt

11. Ames

12. Muscatine

13. Indianola

14. Dowling Catholci

15. West Des Moines Valley

