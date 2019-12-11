DENVER — The water tower that serves the Mile Wide City will be getting a face lift this summer.
The City of Denver will be updating the tank, located at 621 Fairview St., over a 60-day period after school has dismissed for the summer. The contractor, J.R. Stelzer Co. of Lincoln, Nebraska, will sandblast the tower down to the steel, make updates to satisfy Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards, and repaint it in the colors of the school district — maroon, gold and white.
The main change in the design of the tower is the top of the tank will be painted white with the current Denver Cyclone logo, which has the C inserted into a tornado.
Larry Farley, Denver city administrator, said the contractor will be enclosing the area around the tank and the legs as they work.
“It’ll be brand new paint from the steel up and the primer,” Farley told Waverly Newspapers Wednesday. “We are putting the school logo on the east and west sides.”
Farley said the tower, can be seen from U.S. Highway 63, will be made more visible to passing motorists with the redo. Right now, the tower is maroon with gold lettering and cyclone drawing.
“That white (top) is going to stand out a lot more than the maroon,” Farley said.
The work will cost the city $276,800, Farley said.
Farley said the work needs to be done when the tank is completely dry, both inside and out.
“You can’t paint it when it’s sweatin’,” he said. “Whenever you have water in the tank in the summer, you have sweatin’ going on with the steel.”
During the 60 days in which the tower will be out of service, the city’s pumps will be working to keep the water flowing through town. Farley said there could be a slight decrease in pressure in some areas of town.
“Not a lot,” he said. “We had it this summer, it was out for a week when we did the inspection on it. It worked fine.
“We’ve done it for years when we take the tank out of service.”
The city last repainted the tower 10 years ago. Upon completion of this reconditioning, the paint job is expected to last 30 years.
In an illustration, the logo, which is supplied by the school at no cost, the city’s name is shown in slightly smaller font than the word “Cyclones.”
“The council wants the ‘Denver’ letters the same as the ‘Cyclones’ lettering,” Farley explained. “(Denver) will probably be the same as the Cyclones.”
Farley said the response to the new design has been positive.
“We’ve had it laying out on the counter at City Hall here, and people come to pay their bills, and they like it,” he said. “They liked the white one better than the maroon one, is what I’ve heard.”